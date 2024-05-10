Senate passes FAA bill with new consumer protections
The legislation will require airlines to refund customers for flight delays
What happened
The Senate voted 88-4 on Thursday to reauthorize the Federal Aviation Administration and enact a raft of measures aimed at improving air safety and customer service. Senators also approved a one-week extension of FAA authorization, which expires Friday night. The House passed the weeklong extension on Wednesday, before leaving for the weekend.
Who said what
The bill "gives the FAA the stability it needs to fulfill its primary mission — advancing aviation safety — while also making travel more convenient and accessible," said Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.).
The bipartisan legislation increases the number of air traffic controllers and aircraft safety inspectors, requires airlines to refund customers for flight delays and prohibits them from charging extra to seat families together.
What next?
The FAA package is "one of the few remaining bills considered a must-pass item this year," The New York Times said. If the House doesn't pass it by May 17, the FAA will have to furlough about 3,600 workers.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Trump pledged pro-oil policy to CEOs, asked for $1B
Speed Read The former president promised to reverse Biden's environmental regulations if elected
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Netanyahu vows to 'stand alone' if Biden halts arms
Speed Read The Israeli prime minister responds to President Biden's threat over withholding US weapons
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - May 10, 2024
Cartoons Friday's cartoons - worm food, crossing the line, and more
By The Week US Published
-
US to require automatic braking on new cars
Speed Read 'We're living through a crisis in roadway deaths'
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
LA-to-Las Vegas high-speed rail line breaks ground
Speed Read The railway will be ready as soon as 2028
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
United and Alaska find loose bolts on Boeing 737 Max 9s grounded after midair blowout
Speed Read Preliminary inspections of Max 9 emergency door plugs suggest a possible broader problem with how the aircraft were assembled or modified
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Boeing facing more questions after mid-air panel blowout
Speed Read US authorities ground latest Max 737 jets after 'catastrophic' crashes involving older models
By Rebekah Evans, The Week UK Published
-
Paris bans e-scooter rentals
Talking Point Electric vehicles were popular with younger residents but older Parisians swung the crucial referendum
By Sorcha Bradley Published
-
Flybe: turbulence prompts a second nosedive
feature Airline’s latest collapse is a blow to ‘regional connectivity’
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Week Unwrapped: Factories, drug money and scanners
podcast Will a UK lawsuit lead to better working conditions in Thailand? Could a new way of funding antibiotics help tackle resistance? And is airline security about to change for the better?
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Week Unwrapped: Chinese protests, supersonic jets and university cheats
podcast Will mortgage strikes force China to change course? Does Concorde finally have a worthy successor? And what’s behind a rise in cheating?
By The Week Staff Published