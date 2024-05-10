Senate passes FAA bill with new consumer protections

What happened

The Senate voted 88-4 on Thursday to reauthorize the Federal Aviation Administration and enact a raft of measures aimed at improving air safety and customer service. Senators also approved a one-week extension of FAA authorization, which expires Friday night. The House passed the weeklong extension on Wednesday, before leaving for the weekend.

Who said what

The bill "gives the FAA the stability it needs to fulfill its primary mission — advancing aviation safety — while also making travel more convenient and accessible," said Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.).



The bipartisan legislation increases the number of air traffic controllers and aircraft safety inspectors, requires airlines to refund customers for flight delays and prohibits them from charging extra to seat families together.

What next?

The FAA package is "one of the few remaining bills considered a must-pass item this year," The New York Times said. If the House doesn't pass it by May 17, the FAA will have to furlough about 3,600 workers.