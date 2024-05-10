Senate passes FAA bill with new consumer protections

The legislation will require airlines to refund customers for flight delays

Airplane flies in front of U.S. Capitol en route to Reagan National
The bill will also up the number of air traffic controllers and aircraft safety inspectors
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

The Senate voted 88-4 on Thursday to reauthorize the Federal Aviation Administration and enact a raft of measures aimed at improving air safety and customer service. Senators also approved a one-week extension of FAA authorization, which expires Friday night. The House passed the weeklong extension on Wednesday, before leaving for the weekend.

Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

