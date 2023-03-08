Are plane rides getting bumpier?

Over the past few months, several airplane passengers have been injured due to significant in-flight turbulence. A passenger on a business jet was killed when the plane encountered "severe turbulence" while traveling from New Hampshire to Virginia. In a similar incident, seven passengers on a commercial Lufthansa flight were hospitalized after running into "clear-air turbulence." In December, 36 people were injured during turbulence on a Hawaiian Airlines flight. "These kinds of incidents might be getting more common" as the climate changes, CBS News reported.

How does climate change affect turbulence?

As extreme weather becomes more common due to a changing climate, weather-related turbulence will become more common. "Severe weather increases chances of turbulence, and due to climate change, these kinds of incidents will only continue to grow," Taylor Garland, spokesperson for the Association of Flight Attendants, told CBS News.

But the results of at least one study suggest changes in the jet stream and high-altitude wind speeds are also making for bumpier rides. A 2019 research paper published in the journal Nature found that "climate change is causing more instability in the jet streams and making wind speeds faster," as NPR summarized succinctly. Paul Williams, a professor of atmospheric science at the University of Reading in the United Kingdom, and the co-author of the 2019 study, also found that wind shear, which The Washington Post describes as "the degree to which wind speeds vary at different altitudes," has increased by 15 percent since 1979. When wind shear is high, "those differences in wind speeds create atmospheric disturbances much like rippling, if not raging, waves in a surging river," the Post adds. "It certainly implies more turbulence," Williams said.