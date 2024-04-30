US to require automatic braking on new cars

'We're living through a crisis in roadway deaths'

Volkswagen tests automatic emergency braking system
The regulation will save an estimated 362 lives a year
(Image credit: Andreas Arnold / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

All new passenger vehicles must come equipped with automatic emergency braking by 2029, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Monday. Some 90% of new vehicles already have AEB systems under a voluntary 2016 agreement but the new final NHTSA rule sets minimum standards, including automatically braking to avoid hitting other vehicles or pedestrians, night or day.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

