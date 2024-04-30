US to require automatic braking on new cars
'We're living through a crisis in roadway deaths'
What happened
All new passenger vehicles must come equipped with automatic emergency braking by 2029, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Monday. Some 90% of new vehicles already have AEB systems under a voluntary 2016 agreement but the new final NHTSA rule sets minimum standards, including automatically braking to avoid hitting other vehicles or pedestrians, night or day.
Who said what
"We're living through a crisis in roadway deaths," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told The Associated Press. AEB "is proven to save lives" and the "technology is now mature enough to require it in all new cars and light trucks," said NHTSA Deputy Administrator Sophie Shulman.
The commentary
The U.S. government's "first attempt to regulate automated driving functions" will save 362 lives a year and billions in property damage, the AP said, citing NHTSA estimates, but "it will also drive up prices" by between $23 and $82 per vehicle.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
The NHTSA, nudged in the 2021 infrastructure law to deploy new technology to tackle road deaths, is also exploring requiring nascent technology to block drunken driving.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Hunter Biden threatens legal action against Fox News
Speed Read Fox News is perpetrating a 'conspiracy' to 'defame Mr. Biden and paint him in a false light,' Biden's lawyers wrote
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Columbia begins suspending Gaza war protesters
Speed Read The students are potentially barred from campus buildings and finals and ineligible to graduate in May
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - April 30, 2024
Cartoons Tuesday's cartoons - keep on truckin', bumper stickers, and more
By The Week US Published
-
LA-to-Las Vegas high-speed rail line breaks ground
Speed Read The railway will be ready as soon as 2028
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
United and Alaska find loose bolts on Boeing 737 Max 9s grounded after midair blowout
Speed Read Preliminary inspections of Max 9 emergency door plugs suggest a possible broader problem with how the aircraft were assembled or modified
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Paris bans e-scooter rentals
Talking Point Electric vehicles were popular with younger residents but older Parisians swung the crucial referendum
By Sorcha Bradley Published
-
Should cyclists have to abide by the same rules as drivers?
Today's Big Question Transport secretary’s plans could see ‘dramatic shake-up’ of rules for bike users
By Julia O'Driscoll Published
-
The pros and cons of Wales’s 20mph speed limit
Pros and Cons Wales will become the first UK nation to impose 20mph restrictions on residential roads
By The Week Staff Published
-
Why did two trains collide in Salisbury?
Today's Big Question Investigation suggests ‘wheel slide’ was key factor in ‘rare’ crash
By The Week Staff Last updated