5 tips for decluttering to get you through spring cleaning and beyond

Spring is linked to renewal and refreshing, hence the practice of annual spring cleaning. These days, decluttering has become yet another aspect of life sometimes overly influenced by social media trends, one that puts pressure on keeping a home tidy. Professional organizers and declutterers say that with a few tips you can make decluttering more manageable year-round, not just come springtime.

Pace yourself

Take a beat before you try to declutter your entire space in one session. Being overly ambitious is not the best approach, "especially if you've been living with clutter for a lengthy period of time," Good Housekeeping said. Decluttering is a process, and it is "important to be realistic about how much time and energy it will take," professional organizer Rachel Rosenthal said to the outlet. Taking it "room-by-room or even small space by small space" with breaks and small sessions included is "much more effective." If you want an even more manageable approach, consider scheduling several mini decluttering sessions throughout the year.

Re-evaluate your lifestyle as it evolves

Over the natural progression of time, "the way you live in your home will evolve as your family dynamic, needs and interests change," Good Housekeeping said. Whether there are new additions to your household or you are moving into a brand new space, there are a number of elements that could change the way you declutter and maintain an organized space.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

"What works for one person might not work for you," when it comes to decluttering, Rosenthal said. Instead of immediately jumping on the latest organizing trend on your timeline, reflect on whether or not it fits your needs or is necessary for you to successfully declutter.

Rather than immediately believing that the latest organizing trend on social media is a guaranteed fit, deeper reflection is necessary to successfully declutter your home. If you do not "address the root cause of why clutter accumulates in the first place — like not having an efficient system or not being mindful of new items coming in," your space will inevitably become cluttered again "no matter how many bins or baskets you have," said Rosenthal.

Become familiar with your triggers

Everybody's tipping point for what you consider tidy is different. What you consider a "neat and clean room might be another person's outtake from 'Hoarders'," said The Washington Post . For example, shoes and coats "scattered in the entryway are a big ugh for me," professional organizer Caroline Solomon said to the Post, "so I'm always placing them on the shoe rack or hanging them up." Having a plan for that "prevents that immediate shock of visual clutter."

It can be tempting to get the latest drawer organizers, pantry systems, or bins you see on social media, but you may already have what you need. The key is "using what actually helps, not just buying more stuff to contain stuff," Shawna Holman, an eco-cleaning blogger, said to the Post.

You will not know what you need "until you dwindle down what you have," professional organizer Amy Tokos said to Real Simple . Find a way to get rid of unwanted items, then "see if you can repurpose some of your baskets and bins to corral your smaller stash," Real Simple said. If you still feel like your organizers are not cutting it, then consider buying more. Before you head to your local container store, measure the shelves or drawers for which you need organizers.

Try a 'Forget-Me-Not' basket

Contemplate this game changer, for "those of us who are a little forgetful," Real Simple said. Hang a basket on the front door where you and your family can place any items there the family struggles to find when heading out the door in the morning — items like "keys, kids' signed papers for school," professional organizer Nikki Boyd said to Real Simple. It is best to put the basket nearest to whichever door your family uses most. Placing the basket front and center "eliminates the option of forgetting anything and keeps the entryway clutter-free."