5 tips for decluttering to get you through spring cleaning and beyond
Organizing your space does not have to be stressful
Spring is linked to renewal and refreshing, hence the practice of annual spring cleaning. These days, decluttering has become yet another aspect of life sometimes overly influenced by social media trends, one that puts pressure on keeping a home tidy. Professional organizers and declutterers say that with a few tips you can make decluttering more manageable year-round, not just come springtime.
Pace yourself
Take a beat before you try to declutter your entire space in one session. Being overly ambitious is not the best approach, "especially if you've been living with clutter for a lengthy period of time," Good Housekeeping said. Decluttering is a process, and it is "important to be realistic about how much time and energy it will take," professional organizer Rachel Rosenthal said to the outlet. Taking it "room-by-room or even small space by small space" with breaks and small sessions included is "much more effective." If you want an even more manageable approach, consider scheduling several mini decluttering sessions throughout the year.
Re-evaluate your lifestyle as it evolves
Over the natural progression of time, "the way you live in your home will evolve as your family dynamic, needs and interests change," Good Housekeeping said. Whether there are new additions to your household or you are moving into a brand new space, there are a number of elements that could change the way you declutter and maintain an organized space.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
"What works for one person might not work for you," when it comes to decluttering, Rosenthal said. Instead of immediately jumping on the latest organizing trend on your timeline, reflect on whether or not it fits your needs or is necessary for you to successfully declutter.
Rather than immediately believing that the latest organizing trend on social media is a guaranteed fit, deeper reflection is necessary to successfully declutter your home. If you do not "address the root cause of why clutter accumulates in the first place — like not having an efficient system or not being mindful of new items coming in," your space will inevitably become cluttered again "no matter how many bins or baskets you have," said Rosenthal.
Become familiar with your triggers
Everybody's tipping point for what you consider tidy is different. What you consider a "neat and clean room might be another person's outtake from 'Hoarders'," said The Washington Post. For example, shoes and coats "scattered in the entryway are a big ugh for me," professional organizer Caroline Solomon said to the Post, "so I'm always placing them on the shoe rack or hanging them up." Having a plan for that "prevents that immediate shock of visual clutter."
Don't overdo it with organizational tools
It can be tempting to get the latest drawer organizers, pantry systems, or bins you see on social media, but you may already have what you need. The key is "using what actually helps, not just buying more stuff to contain stuff," Shawna Holman, an eco-cleaning blogger, said to the Post.
You will not know what you need "until you dwindle down what you have," professional organizer Amy Tokos said to Real Simple. Find a way to get rid of unwanted items, then "see if you can repurpose some of your baskets and bins to corral your smaller stash," Real Simple said. If you still feel like your organizers are not cutting it, then consider buying more. Before you head to your local container store, measure the shelves or drawers for which you need organizers.
Try a 'Forget-Me-Not' basket
Contemplate this game changer, for "those of us who are a little forgetful," Real Simple said. Hang a basket on the front door where you and your family can place any items there the family struggles to find when heading out the door in the morning — items like "keys, kids' signed papers for school," professional organizer Nikki Boyd said to Real Simple. It is best to put the basket nearest to whichever door your family uses most. Placing the basket front and center "eliminates the option of forgetting anything and keeps the entryway clutter-free."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news.
-
3 tips to prepare in case of a recession
the explainer President Donald Trump admits a recession is possible amid his newly imposed tariffs
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
What is China winning from Trump's trade war?
Talking Points Beijing offers 'trauma bonding' to America's jilted trade partners
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Judge orders US to recall deported migrant
Speed Read The Trump administration has been ordered to retrieve one of the migrants it sent to a prison in El Salvador due to an 'administrative error'
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Movies to watch in April, including 'A Minecraft Movie' and 'The Legend of Ochi'
The Week Recommends An all-timer video game gets a wacky adaption, Ryan Coogler makes a vampire flick and a new fantasy puts practical effects back in the spotlight
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
Scottish hospitality shines at these 7 hotels
The Week Recommends Sleep well at these lovely inns across Scotland
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
7 ways to drink spectacularly across the United States this spring
The Week Recommends A bar for every springtime occasion
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
6 welcoming recipes for cooking and baking during your spring days
The Week Recommends You want it flavorful, and you want it exciting
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
Spring's best new cookbooks, from pizza to pastries
The Week Recommends Pizza, an array of brownies and Cantonese-American mash-ups are on the menu
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
10 upcoming albums to stream in the hazy spring
The Week Recommends Ring in the end of the cold weather with some new music
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Video games to play this spring, including 'Split Fiction' and 'South of Midnight'
The Week Recommends A meta co-op game puts you in a game within a game, and a life simulator that can compete with the 'Sims' franchise
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
The UK's best spa towns
The Week Recommends From Bath to Buxton, these historic towns are perfect for a relaxing break
By The Week UK Published