How to have more hygge in your life

In an era of hyperstimulation, the Danish philosophy of hygge continues to present an alluring opportunity to melt into coziness and the comforts of togetherness. For those looking to cultivate a sense of hygge, pronounced hoo-ga, in their lives, here are a few tips for centering togetherness, comfort and well-being by bringing hygge into your daily existence.

Cultivate coziness

Hygge is all about atmosphere, which for many Danes means a bevy of candles and dim lighting. Cultivating a space to maximize your comfort level could be largely subjective. But at the core of the philosophy is playing up the cozy vibes, down to what you wear. "You can't be hygge in rigid denim, after all," Vogue said. The Danes even have a word for the clothing you wear when cultivating a sense of comfort: hyggebukser. It refers to "those pants that you would never wear outdoors but are so comfortable that they are probably secretly your favorite," Meik Wiking, the author of "The Little Book of Hygge: Danish Secrets To Happy Living," and CEO of the Happiness Research Institute in Copenhagen, said in the book.

When practicing hygge, it is "important to set a calm mood," Vogue added. That can mean lighting a couple of candles, and "more candles are burned per capita in Denmark than anywhere else in Europe." The golden rule is "the dimmer the light, the more hygge," Wiking said.

Spend quality time with friends and family

Danish author Marie Tourell Soderberg lists "togetherness" as an essential ingredient of hygge in her book "Hygge: The Danish Art of Happiness." What you choose to do with your close friends can vary, as long as it elicits that sense of comfort and safety you get when you let your guard down with loved ones. The get-togethers can happen at home, or anywhere that is quiet. You and your tribe could "celebrate the small joys of life" or maybe "discuss deeper topics," per Denmark's Ministry of Foreign Affairs . "It is an opportunity to unwind and take things slow."

While hygge is "frequently associated with consumer objects like candles and blankets," most Danes maintain that "practicing a hygge lifestyle doesn't necessarily equate to buying more," said Afar magazine. Outdoor activities like "bike rides, woodland walks and stargazing" are all considered "hyggelig," the adjective form of the word. If you are indoors, you can embrace hygge by "brewing a hot cup of coffee and calling your friends and family to chat or starting to piece together a puzzle in the living room." As long as you focus on being present in the activity and with the people around you, the essence of hygge will be there.

Embrace doing nothing without guilt

It may feel self-indulgent when you are chasing the feelings of hygge, leading to you feeling guilty for not being productive. But sometimes, doing nothing is precisely what we need for our well-being. When we do nothing, "we are not wasting time," what are "investing in our mental health, because our brain needs that rest," psychologist Patricia Ramirez said to Vogue. If we do not prioritize rest, with the "excess of information and the hyperconnectivity in which we live," our brain "gets exhausted, like when we train more than we are used to and our muscles are stiff," she said.