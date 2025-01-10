4 tips to save if you're returning to the office

Whether you love it or hate it, working from home is undeniably a way to save money. By staying under your own roof for your working hours, you can skip the cost of the commute, a lunch out when you run out of time to pack one or a dog walker to give your pup a potty break during your eight-hour (or longer) workday.

Already, the return to the office has begun , bringing back those associated costs — and it is only expected to ramp up in 2025. This year, "thousands of workers face an unsettling reality: after years of working from the comfort of home, they must return to the office full-time for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic or look for new work," said ABC News . This pool of people ranges from "employees at Amazon, AT&T and other companies," who have been "called back to the office five days per week," to federal workers, who President-elect Donald Trump has "vowed to fire" if they "don't show up to do their jobs in-person," said the outlet.

Even if you do not have a choice in whether you stay at home or head into the office, you can at least help protect your budget a bit in the shift.

1. Tap any employee benefits

"Some employers offer benefits that will help you reduce your commuting costs," which is worth exploring if you are concerned about this particular cost associated with your office return, said Alliant Credit Union . For instance, some companies offer workers in "large urban areas" the option to buy a "public transit pass with pre-tax dollars," while others may "pay for or reimburse you for parking."

2. Ditch the solo drive

While hopping in your own car based on your own timing may be the most convenient, it is not the most cost-effective way to commute . "If your company isn't open to flexible work, consider other options to cut commuting costs, like rideshare, carpooling or even biking to work," said The Penny Hoarder , a financial blog.

For those times you do have to do the drive solo, make sure to "sign up for fuel rewards programs or use a rewards credit card that offers fuel purchases as a rewards category to save money," said GOBankingRates .

3. Ask friends or family members for help

You might need to ask for help to avoid incurring extra costs while you are in the office, particularly if you have pets and kids.

For pets, "if it's convenient, consider asking an animal-loving friend or family member who works from home (or is at home most of the day) if you can drop off your pet with them several times per week on your way to work," said GOBankingRates. When it comes to kids, "consider asking neighbors, friends or even colleagues with kids if they want to start a child care co-op," said The Penny Hoarder.

While it may feel uncomfortable to ask these favors, keep in mind you can "offer to do something for them in return each week, such as pick up their grocery order on the way home from work and help out with other tasks they have on their to-do list," said GOBankingRates.

4. Advocate for your needs

While there is a lot you can do yourself to ease your transition, remember you can talk to your employer, too. "It's best to have an honest conversation with a manager about any personal needs," said ABC News, citing Amy Dufrane, CEO of the Human Resource Certification Institute.

See what resources your company has to offer, such as help with childcare costs , and if there is anything they can do to help make the return to office smoother for you. For example, if you are concerned about commuting or childcare costs, you might ask about shifting your hours. Coming in and getting off earlier could make it possible for you to meet your kids off the school bus or beat rush-hour traffic.

You might also consider asking for additional compensation. After all, said The Penny Hoarder, "you're absorbing additional costs to come back into office," so it is "not out of line to ask to be reimbursed for some of what you're paying."