Cozy video games to unwind from the chaos
Some video games can go a long way in alleviating stress or anxiety
Video games vary, but high-octane, fast-paced experiences are typical. A growing industry sector is the subgenre known as "cozy games." Like the name implies, these games are meant to help players unwind in a low-stakes, easygoing environment.
Recent research has been exploring "whether this style of game, along with video games more generally, can improve mental health and quality of life," said Reuters. While they have not always been seen as having the most positive effects, there is evidence that video games could help alleviate stress and psychological distress. Here are a few cozy titles that can help you reach emotional comfort — just be sure to relax your thumb every so often while playing.
'Stardew Valley'
Since its debut in 2016, "Stardew Valley" has been a star of the genre and a favorite of many a cozy gamer. The beloved farming simulator is "iconic— a certified classic" and continues to receive regular updates to "keep things fresh," said Wired. The game's theme may be farming, but many other activities exist. You can fish, go treasure hunting and even develop romantic relationships with the townsfolk. The game is open-ended, so there is no wrong way to play. Fans keep returning to this nine-year-old game, which "speaks to how it's truly a masterpiece in the genre it both reinvigorated and has come to define," said IGN. The game has "earned a spot on your platform of choice as a modern classic, standing proudly alongside gaming's all-time greats." (Available on Steam (PC, Mac, Linux), Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation, Apple App Store, and Google Play)
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Animal Crossing: New Horizons'
Nintendo dropped this gem during the pandemic, and it was an instant hit among the bored and shut-in. The latest edition of the series sets your character loose on a deserted island, leaving you in charge of building a village and attracting new villagers to live there. "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" has extensive customization and decoration options, and players have developed awe-inspiring islands over the years.
In the new edition, everyone's favorite capitalist tanaki, Tom Nook, is back to terrorize you into grinding to pay off loans. But with seasonal activities and regular updates, there is always something to return to. Your villagers will even acknowledge your absence and welcome you back! With the game's fifth anniversary approaching, this year might be the perfect time to start or hop back in. In 2020, Time said this release of Animal Crossing was "the game we all need right now." The assessment remains true even today. (Available on Nintendo Switch)
'Unpacking'
A short but sweet title, "Unpacking" is a narrative-driven organization puzzle game that involves unpacking boxes and sorting them into various rooms. The music is calm, and the vibes are immaculate. You can spend hours silently finding the best fit for each item, with low-pressure gameplay that maintains a breezy vibe. It is one of those games that will "make you believe in love at first sight," Hey Poor Player said. There is just something about it that is "immediately delightful that one can't help but want to get their hands on it straight away." (Available on Steam (PC, Mac, Linux), Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation, Apple App Store, and Google Play)
'The Sims'
Escaping from the stress of life by simulating those same stressors might seem counterintuitive, but hear us out. At 25 years old, "The Sims" is one of the older games on this list, but it remains popular with an avid community of fans called Simmers. The game's most recent version, "The Sims 4," debuted in 2014 but is still releasing expansion packs that keep fans coming back. If you are drawn to the nostalgia of the game's Y2K debut, both "The Sims" and "The Sims 2" were recently rereleased to celebrate the anniversary. Some players might be drawn to the potential for chaos, but as this world's omniscient ruler, you could opt for a more chill play style. Or you can let your mostly autonomous Sims roam free and embrace the madness. (Available on Steam (PC), EA App (Mac), Xbox, PlayStation)
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news.
-
Elon Musk and Wikipedia are at odds
The Explainer The online encyclopedia is being accused of being far-left propaganda
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Ozempic can curb alcohol cravings, study finds
Speed read Weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy may also be helpful in limiting alcohol consumption
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'Eras are an imprecise tool to make sense of the messy past'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
5 absorbing books to read this February to help you escape the chaos
The Week Recommends 5 absorbing books to read this February
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
TV to watch in February, including 'The White Lotus' and 'Apple Cider Vinegar'
The Week Recommends An HBO fan favorite, the true story of a wellness scam and a 'Planet Earth' survey of America
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
How to have more hygge in your life
The Week Recommends Embracing coziness is just one aspect of this Danish way of life
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
Movies to watch in February, including 'The Monkey' and 'Paddington in Peru'
The Week Recommends The return of a beloved bear, a Stephen King-inspired horror and an undersea thriller based on a true story
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
Food nostalgia: a feast down memory lane
In the Spotlight Why Britons have an increasing taste for favourite old dishes
By Rebekah Evans, The Week UK Published
-
Montenegro offers Adriatic adventures without the crowds
The Week Recommends There is room for everyone in this Balkan destination
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Hands-on experiences that let travelers connect with the culture
The Week Recommends Sharpen your sense of place through these engaging activities
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
The best TV series with multiple timelines right now
The Week Recommends Narratives that spend significant time in two or more stories can be especially rewarding
By David Faris Published