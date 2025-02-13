Cozy video games to unwind from the chaos

Some video games can go a long way in alleviating stress or anxiety

Stardew Valley screenshot from ConcernedApe
Relaxed video games turn farming into a comforting experience
(Image credit: ConcernedApe)
Theara Coleman, The Week US
By
published

Video games vary, but high-octane, fast-paced experiences are typical. A growing industry sector is the subgenre known as "cozy games." Like the name implies, these games are meant to help players unwind in a low-stakes, easygoing environment.


Recent research has been exploring "whether this style of game, along with video games more generally, can improve mental health and quality of life," said Reuters. While they have not always been seen as having the most positive effects, there is evidence that video games could help alleviate stress and psychological distress. Here are a few cozy titles that can help you reach emotional comfort — just be sure to relax your thumb every so often while playing.

Explore More
Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 

