Cozy video games to unwind from the chaos

Video games vary, but high-octane, fast-paced experiences are typical. A growing industry sector is the subgenre known as "cozy games." Like the name implies, these games are meant to help players unwind in a low-stakes, easygoing environment.



Recent research has been exploring "whether this style of game, along with video games more generally, can improve mental health and quality of life," said Reuters . While they have not always been seen as having the most positive effects, there is evidence that video games could help alleviate stress and psychological distress. Here are a few cozy titles that can help you reach emotional comfort — just be sure to relax your thumb every so often while playing.

'Stardew Valley'

Since its debut in 2016, "Stardew Valley" has been a star of the genre and a favorite of many a cozy gamer. The beloved farming simulator is "iconic— a certified classic" and continues to receive regular updates to "keep things fresh," said Wired . The game's theme may be farming, but many other activities exist. You can fish, go treasure hunting and even develop romantic relationships with the townsfolk. The game is open-ended, so there is no wrong way to play. Fans keep returning to this nine-year-old game, which "speaks to how it's truly a masterpiece in the genre it both reinvigorated and has come to define," said IGN . The game has "earned a spot on your platform of choice as a modern classic, standing proudly alongside gaming's all-time greats." (Available on Steam (PC, Mac, Linux) , Nintendo Switch , Xbox , PlayStation , Apple App Store , and Google Play )

'Animal Crossing: New Horizons'

Nintendo dropped this gem during the pandemic, and it was an instant hit among the bored and shut-in. The latest edition of the series sets your character loose on a deserted island, leaving you in charge of building a village and attracting new villagers to live there. "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" has extensive customization and decoration options, and players have developed awe-inspiring islands over the years.

In the new edition, everyone's favorite capitalist tanaki, Tom Nook , is back to terrorize you into grinding to pay off loans. But with seasonal activities and regular updates, there is always something to return to. Your villagers will even acknowledge your absence and welcome you back! With the game's fifth anniversary approaching, this year might be the perfect time to start or hop back in. In 2020, Time said this release of Animal Crossing was "the game we all need right now." The assessment remains true even today. (Available on Nintendo Switch )

'Unpacking'

A short but sweet title, "Unpacking" is a narrative-driven organization puzzle game that involves unpacking boxes and sorting them into various rooms. The music is calm, and the vibes are immaculate. You can spend hours silently finding the best fit for each item, with low-pressure gameplay that maintains a breezy vibe. It is one of those games that will "make you believe in love at first sight," Hey Poor Player said. There is just something about it that is "immediately delightful that one can't help but want to get their hands on it straight away." (Available on Steam (PC, Mac, Linux) , Nintendo Switch , Xbox , PlayStation , Apple App Store , and Google Play )

'The Sims'