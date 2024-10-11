5 spine-chilling horror video games to play this Halloween

Horror video games are an ideal niche if you are into jumpscares and hanging with virtual pals. Instead of observing from the safety of a movie theater chair, these games plop horror fans right into the frightening thick of things. Here are five games to play in the spirit of celebrating Halloween.

'Cult of the Lamb' (2022)

Cult of the Lamb | Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Do you like the vibes of Halloween but not necessarily the screams? "Cult of the Lamb" might be more your speed. Available across most platforms, the game puts a cutesy spin on running a cult. The adorable animal characters take some of the edge off a game that entails indoctrinating cult members, battling spirits and cannibalism. The main character, the Lamb, is "arguably the scariest part of the game," and their "gruesome (if cartoony) acts may inspire discomfort at the demands of operating the cult," said Polygon . Despite the game's dark themes, "Cult of the Lamb" is a pretty light-hearted endeavor that is also relatively easy to play.

'Dead by Daylight' (2016)

Dead by Daylight | Haunted by Daylight 2024 Livestream - YouTube Watch On

In this asymmetrical multiplayer horror game, players are divided into a group of survivors who team up against a single killer. Over the years, many popular horror franchises have been added to the gameplay as skins, including killers like Michael Myers, Dracula and the Demogorgon from "Stanger Things." Survivors can cosplay as legendary film and video game figures, from Ellen Ripley of "Aliens" to Leon S. Kennedy from "Resident Evil." Gamers are in for a "real scream" with the "fun and chaotic multiplayer game," said Game Rant . There are often special events for the Halloween season, too, with "scarily good prizes up for grabs."

'Indigo Park' (2024)

Indigo Park - Official Game Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Due to the success of the mascot horror game franchise "Five Nights At Freddy's," ("mascot horror" is defined by having a recognizable mascot), there have been several attempts made to recreate the standout elements of the original. While the indie game field has gotten a bit oversaturated with the mascot genre of late, "Indigo Park" has been "breaking the mold since its release in May 2024," said Screen Rant . It may appear similar to other mascot horrors, but the "developer has taken a unique approach to the plot, leaving deep mystery." This indie darling will give fans hope that mascot horror games can "bring back their individual uniqueness" without relying on FNAF.

'Silent Hill 2' (2024)

Silent Hill 2 - Official Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

A couple weeks after the 23rd anniversary of the release of "Silent Hill 2" for PlayStation 2, a remastered version of the classic game dropped for newer systems. The combination of nostalgic gameplay and the signature eerie atmosphere beloved by fans makes this a classic worth revisiting — especially with iconic horror villain Pyramid Head on the prowl. Game developer Bloober Team has "truly delivered on the assignment of updating and modernizing a classic horror game without changing what made it special," Zack Zwiezen said at Kotaku .

'The Outlast Trials' (2024)

The Outlast Trials - 1.0 Trailer | Welcome to the Trials - YouTube Watch On

Survival horror games are a popular subgenre that pit players against something or someone chasing them, leaving them no choice but to hide. "Outlast," a 2013 first-person psychological horror game, is among the best of the bunch. If you're looking for an update that lets you play along with friends, then "The Outlast Trials," released earlier this year, could be just the ticket. With all the spooky trappings of the originals, the third installment allows players to band together to escape a haunted rehabilitation center. The "horrific gore, terrifying chase scenes, and clever puzzles" all help deliver "one of the best co-op horror experiences around," Elie Gould said at PC Gamer .