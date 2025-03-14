What is overdiagnosis and is it actually happening?

Leading expert says an overcorrection in diagnosing conditions such as ADHD and autism is leading to other problems

Photo composite illustration of a doctor and medical imagery
One expert believes that many dubious diagnoses come from patients pushing doctors for a label and doctors wanting to keep them happy.
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Modern healthcare is drastically overdiagnosing people, says a leading neurologist, and this might be doing more harm than good.

In a book described as a "searing critique" by The Sunday Times, Suzanne O'Sullivan says that overdiagnosis – the diagnosis of a condition that would not have caused symptoms or issues – is not helping people and could be making us sicker.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

