The Age of Diagnosis: Suzanne O'Sullivan's 'immensely persuasive' read

Rather than 'getting sicker', we may be 'attributing more to sickness'

Book cover of The Age of Diagnosis by Suzanne O&#039;Sullivan
Suzanne O'Sullivan suggests a glut of ill health has been driven by a culture of 'overdiagnosis'
By
published

A "perplexing" feature of our age is that the more our society spends on healthcare, the "gloomier the statistics around ill health" become, said James Le Fanu in Literary Review.

Funding for the NHS has grown sixfold in the past 50 years; and while there have been clear benefits – including better recovery rates from many life-threatening diseases – it's notable that the increase in investment has not made us less sick overall. Quite the contrary, in fact: since 2010, the "number of people labelled as having a long-term health condition – whether physical or mental – has leapt by six million". In her wide-ranging book, Suzanne O'Sullivan suggests that this glut of ill health has been driven by a culture of "overdiagnosis". Rather than actually "getting sicker", she writes, we are "attributing more to sickness", so that millions who once would have been considered healthy are now classed as unwell. The costs are considerable – to individuals and to society – and O'Sullivan's assessment of how this situation came about is "masterful" and "immensely persuasive".



