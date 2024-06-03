Why more children are being diagnosed with ADHD
The condition is increasingly common, but not for the reasons you might think
Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is on the rise, especially among American children. The number of diagnoses notably increased between 2016 and 2022, largely due to there being a better understanding of the condition, better mental health screenings and as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. The U.S. is also facing a shortage of Adderall, making effective treatment of ADHD more difficult.
How have ADHD numbers changed?
ADHD is an "ongoing and expanding public health concern," said a new report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The condition is defined as a "neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by hyperactivity, impulsivity and problems in sustaining attention that cause impairment in many areas of life," said News Medical. While it can be hereditary, research has also shown that environmental factors can contribute to ADHD. In 2022, 7.1 million children and adolescents in the U.S. were diagnosed with the disorder, which is a million more children than in 2016. Additionally, 58.1% of children already diagnosed with ADHD had moderate or severe cases and 77.9% had at least one co-occurring disorder, for example, "behavioral problems such as anxiety or depression and developmental problems such as a learning disability or a speech delay," said ABC News.
While cases of ADHD have increased, there has been a decrease in the number of children receiving medical treatment for the disorder, including medication and behavioral therapy. "Older children between ages 12 and 17 were more likely than younger children between ages 6 and 11 to go untreated," said ABC News. "Children living in non-English speaking households were also less likely to report receiving treatment." Then there is the ongoing shortage of Adderall, one of the main drugs prescribed to treat ADHD, as a result of manufacturing delays and supply chain issues coupled with increased demand.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Why are more children being diagnosed?
The higher numbers can be attributed to there being a better understanding of ADHD now, as well as less stigma surrounding mental health. Girls and boys manifest symptoms of the condition differently, which previously meant boys were diagnosed at over twice the rate of girls; but experts are now aware of the distinctions. "Boys will often have hyperactive or impulsive ADHD, where they'll run into the street or jump off things or do things that might make them more likely to be injured," Melissa Danielson, the lead author of the CDC study, said to NPR. "Girls tend to manifest their ADHD in a more inattentive way. They'll be daydreaming or have a lack of focus or be hyper-focused on a particular task that maybe is not the task that they need to be focused on."
Many more children are also being screened for mental health issues. "A lot of those [ADHD] diagnoses ... might have been the result of a child being assessed for a different diagnosis, something like anxiety or depression, and their clinician identifying that the child also had ADHD," Danielson said. This was especially the case during the pandemic. "The Covid-19 pandemic had an extensive impact on healthcare utilization patterns for pediatric mental health," she added, with poor mental health at the time exacerbating ADHD symptoms in children.
Children with ADHD can experience negative health impacts, including an increased risk of depression, anxiety and substance abuse, as well as a higher risk of diabetes, heart disease, obesity, chronic illness and accidental injury. But proper treatment can help reduce these risks. The new data on the condition "can be used by policymakers, government agencies, health care systems, public health practitioners, and other partners to plan for [the] needs of children with ADHD," the CDC study said.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.
-
How the FBI took down the world's largest zombie 'botnet'
Under the Radar The bot allegedly infected more than 19 million IP addresses across the world
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Movies to watch in June, from 'Inside Out 2' to 'Kinds of Kindness'
The Week Recommends The sequel to a Pixar favorite, a prequel to a hit horror series and a Kevin Costner epic
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
Estate planning: When it's time and how to do it
The Explainer Protect your assets and your legacy
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
Long Covid and chronic pain: is it all in the mind?
The Explainer 'Retraining the brain' could offer a solution for some long Covid sufferers
By The Week UK Published
-
What reclassifying cannabis could change
The Explainer The Biden administration's move to change marijuana from a Schedule I narcotic to Schedule III could reshape the pot landscape even if it doesn't mean full federal legalization
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
In what countries is assisted dying legal or under review?
In the spotlight More countries are granting more people the right to die
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
The complicated problem of banning menthol cigarettes
The Explainer Banning menthol smokes will save lives, public health officials say. But this is an election year.
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
-
The bird flu fight is faltering
Talking Points Are pandemic lessons going unheeded?
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Immunotherapy and hay fever
The Explainer Research shows that the treatment could provide significant relief from symptoms for many hay fever sufferers
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
Bird flu worries mount as virus found in milk, cows
Speed Read The FDA found traces of the virus in pasteurized grocery store milk
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Pros and cons of universal health care
Pros and Cons A medical system that serves everyone comes with its own costs, and they're not only financial
By Rebecca Messina, The Week UK Published