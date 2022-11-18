How did the U.S. find itself in an Adderall shortage?

The United States is experiencing a nationwide shortage of Adderall, a stimulant used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Demand for the medication has surged over the last few years, leaving some to question if clinicians are overdiagnosing the condition. What is the root of this shortage, and how are patients coping?

Here's what you need to know about America's Adderall shortage:

What is causing the shortage of Adderall?

In October, the Food and Drug Administration confirmed a nationwide shortage of Adderall. The FDA website shows that the deficit continues, although some drug manufacturers have an available supply. Teva Pharmaceuticals, one of the major producers of Adderall, had issues hiring enough staff over a year ago, which led to manufacturing delays. A representative from the company told the Times that Teva had resolved its staffing issue, but now faces "a surge in demand," leading to an increase in backorders.

Danielle Stutzman, a psychiatric pharmacist, said that at the beginning of the COVID pandemic, regulations around prescribing controlled substances were relaxed. New rules allowed doctors to prescribe stimulants online without an initial in-person evaluation, per the Times.

Several online therapy start-ups began heavily advertising their ability to diagnose ADHD on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, the Times reports. One such company, Cerebral Inc., promised quick and accessible access to psychiatric care and prescription medicine entirely online. In May, the company received a grand jury subpoena from the U.S. attorney's office after reports clinicians were being pressured to prescribe stimulants prompted an investigation.

A representative from the FDA said the agency expects the supply issues to be resolved in the next 30 to 60 days, per the Times. In the meantime, the agency suggests patients affected by the shortage speak to their doctors to explore alternative options to cope with the disorder's symptoms.

How have ADHD diagnosis trends changed in recent years?

The rate of Adderall use in the U.S. has been on an upward trend for the past two decades, The New York Times reports. Between 2006 and 2016, prescriptions for stimulants to treat ADHD multiplied by 2.5. Health research firm IQVIA found that 41.4 million Adderall prescriptions were filled in 2021, a 10 percent increase from the previous year, per Axios.