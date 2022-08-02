The CHIPS Act and industrial policy, explained

The United States is going to start making more of its own electronics, and taxpayers are going to pick up a good chunk of the tab. Congress has passed the CHIPS Act, a bill that devotes billions of dollars to the research and manufacture of semiconductor chips used in "the nation's smartphones, cars, computers, medical equipment, and weapons systems," Barbara Sprunt reports for NPR. The bill had support from both Democrats and Republicans, who say it "will lower U.S. reliance on China for chip manufacturing, which they say poses a national security risk." Skip advert In the CHIPS Act — and in the new climate bill backed by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) — some observers see the United States drifting from free-market philosophies in favor of "industrial policy," giving the federal government a firmer hand in shaping the American economy. Even a few conservatives are on board. "What we are doing is industrial policy unlike people of my free-market background have done before," Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) said after the CHIPS Act passed. Is the United States really returning to an era of industrial policy? Why? And how will that shape the nation's future economy? Here's everything you need to know: What is industrial policy? Industrial policy uses a combination of carrots and sticks — subsidies, taxes, and regulation — to steer sectors of the economy "that the government has identified as critical for national security or economic competitiveness," Anshu Siripurapu writes for the Council on Foreign Relations. If you've grown up hearing paeans to America's history of laissez-faire economics, that might sound alarming. Aren't we supposed to let the market decide?

The practice can get most controversial when the government ends up picking the losers. During Barack Obama's presidency, the federal government spent millions to subsidize Solyndra, a solar panel manufacturer. The company failed, and scandal ensued. And the winners can often be the same companies that were winning even without the government's help. For those (often conservative or libertarian) critics, industrial policy is "just another term for corporate welfare — a lovely name for the unlovely practice of a government granting subsidies, protective tariffs, and other privileges to politically influential industries or companies," Reason's Veronique De Rugy writes about the CHIPS Act. The left tends to be more amenable to industrial policy, but there are limits. The CHIPS Act, for example, doesn't contain enough worker protections for progressive critics. "Intel can build fabs in America, receive investment tax credits and direct public-subsidy grants to do so, and still undercut workers on wages and fight unionization in those facilities," Lee Harris writes at The American Prospect. That's why Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) — a proponent of industrial policy proposals like the Green New Deal — opposed the new law. Industrial policy, he said, "does not mean the government providing massive amounts of corporate welfare to profitable corporations without getting anything in return." Even if America decides to fully revive the era of industrial policy, we'll probably still fight about getting those policies right.