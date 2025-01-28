Chinese AI chatbot's rise slams US tech stocks

The sudden popularity of a new AI chatbot from Chinese startup DeepSeek has sent U.S. tech stocks tumbling

China&#039;s AI chatbot juggernaut DeepSeek
DeepSeek's AI assistant has quickly become the top free app on US iPhones
(Image credit: Greg Baker / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

The soaring popularity of a new AI chatbot from Chinese startup DeepSeek, plus the company's low-cost and high-performance advances in AI development, sent U.S. tech stocks tumbling Monday. Chipmaker Nvidia's shares slumped 17%, wiping out $600 billion in market value, the biggest one-day loss ever for a public company. The Nasdaq lost 3%, or roughly $1 trillion.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸