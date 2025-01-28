Deepseek: Chinese AI that has upended the tech world

Overnight success of low-cost Chinese chatbot app sparks a 'frenzy' of doubt in US AI dominance

The DeepSeek app on a phone in front of China&#039;s flag
DeepSeek-R1 differs from other chatbots, like ChatGPT, in that it articulates its reasoning before delivering a response
(Image credit: Anthony Kwan / Getty Images)
By
published

The sudden rise of Chinese artificial intelligence company DeepSeek "should be a wake-up call" for US tech firms, said President Donald Trump.

On Monday, DeepSeek's new AI assistant overtook Open AI's ChatGPT in the US as the most downloaded free app on Apple's App Store. And Nasdaq, the American tech stock exchange, plummeted by $1 trillion (£800 billion) in response. The revelation that DeepSeek's chatbot offers comparable performance to its US rival but was reportedly developed at a fraction of the cost "is causing panic within US tech companies and in the stock market", said NBC News.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸