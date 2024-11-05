Is ChatGPT's new search engine OpenAI's Google 'killer'?

There's a new AI-backed search engine in town. But can it compete with Google's decades-long hold on internet searches?

Digital generated image of AI search frame with multiple geometrical shapes flying around
AI chatbots have taken over the internet, and now they're coming for search engines
(Image credit: Andriy Onufriyenko / Getty Images)
Theara Coleman, The Week US
By
published

OpenAI is officially throwing its hat in the search engine ring, potentially threatening Google's status as everyone's internet inquiry go-to. With the organization's chatbot ChatGPT now integrating a search engine feature dubbed SearchGPT, some experts are pondering whether this spells the end of Google.

Generative artificial intelligence has already caused shifts in the search engine ecosystem. Google has been slowly reinventing itself to keep up with the technological shift by integrating AI-generated answers at the top of their search results, a new feature dubbed "AI overviews." It has also faced some competition with the introduction of Perplexity AI, an AI-enhanced search engine that has received "more than $400 million in funding," said The Washington Post.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸