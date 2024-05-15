Google unveils 'AI overviews' atop search results

What happened

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said Tuesday that starting this week, people using its iconic search engine in the U.S. will start getting AI-generated answers at the top of the search results, a feature dubbed "AI overviews."

Who said what

"Google will do the searching, the researching, the planning, the brainstorming and so much more," Elizabeth Reid, Google's head of search, said at the company's I/O developer conference. "All you need to do is just ask."



AI overviews is "likely to heighten concerns that web publishers will see less traffic from Google Search," and they "are right to be spooked," The New York Times said. Reid said Google will keep "sending valuable traffic to publishers and creators," but having AI scour the web and summarize its findings risks destroying the mutually beneficial "grand bargain" between Google and the internet: "You give us articles, we give you traffic," clicks and ad revenue.

What next?

Google expects AI overviews to be available to "over a billion people by the end of the year."