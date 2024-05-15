Google unveils 'AI overviews' atop search results

Users of the search engine in the US will now get AI-generated answers first

Google CEO Sundar Pichai unveils new AI product
The new feature is "likely to heighten concerns that web publishers will see less traffic from Google Search"
(Image credit: Glenn Chapman / AFP via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said Tuesday that starting this week, people using its iconic search engine in the U.S. will start getting AI-generated answers at the top of the search results, a feature dubbed "AI overviews."

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

