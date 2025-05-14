Is Apple breaking up with Google?

Google is the default search engine in the Safari browser. The emergence of artificial intelligence could change that.

Google pays Apple $20 billion a year to be the default search engine on Safari
For many people, Google is the Internet. That has been especially true on Apple products like the iPhone and iPad, where an arrangement between the two companies has made Google the default search engine in the Safari browser. But the emergence of artificial intelligence could change that soon.

AI's threat to Google "just got real," said The Wall Street Journal. Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of services, said last week that Google searches on Safari have fallen in recent months as users are turning instead to ChatGPT and Perplexity. That decline in search usage has "not happened in over 20 years," Cue said. His statements "thicken the cloud of uncertainty" hanging over Google, said the Journal.

