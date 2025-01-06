Is 'AI slop' breaking the internet?

'Low-quality, inauthentic, or inaccurate' content is taking over social media and distorting search engine results

Illustration of a broken OS window leaking slime
Of the top 20 most-viewed posts on Facebook in the US last autumn, four were created by AI
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has deleted a host of fake social media profiles generated by artificial intelligence after a backlash against what Gizmodo called an invasion of "AI-powered slop".

The AI avatars managed by the platform include "Liv", who "posts photos of children that do not exist, and "Jade", who "posts photos of her non-existent vinyl collection", said the tech site. "The AI apocalypse is here and it's far stupider and more depressing than we were promised."

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸