DOJ seeks breakup of Google, Chrome
The Justice Department aims to force Google to sell off Chrome and make other changes to rectify its illegal search monopoly
What happened
The Justice Department Wednesday night asked a federal judge to order Google to sell off its popular Chrome browser and, potentially, its Android mobile operating system to level the playing field in internet search.
U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta, who is overseeing the government's sweeping antitrust case against the search giant, ruled in August that Google was a monopolist.
Who said what
Being forced to sell Chrome, with an estimated 67% of the world's browser market, and Android, with about 71% of the smartphone market, "would be among the worst possible outcomes for Google," The New York Times said. Google, the default search engine on Chrome and Android, handles about 90% of the world's web searches, according to Statcounter. Search engines "typically improve based on the data they gather from searches conducted by users," The Wall Street Journal said, creating a "cycle where success leads to higher quality, which leads to even more success."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
"The playing field is not level because of Google's conduct, and Google's quality reflects the ill-gotten gains of an advantage illegally acquired," the Justice Department said. "The remedy must close this gap and deprive Google of these advantages." Along with splitting off Chrome, prosecutors asked Mehta to bar Google from favoring its services on Android and end its multibillion-dollar deals with Apple and other companies to make Google the default search engine on their browsers.
The payments to lock in Google search on other platforms was "one of the main practices that bothered Mehta," but it's "less clear" if he would embrace the DOJ's breakup proposal, The Associated Press said. An appeals court "overturned an order that would have broken up Microsoft" in 2001, and that may "make Mehta reluctant to go down a similar road." If he did, Google would be the "first big tech company broken up under federal antitrust law since AT&T in 1982," The Washington Post said.
What next?
Google has a month to respond with its own proposal for Mehta, who plans to hold hearings on Google's punishment starting in April and issue his decision in August. Google's likely appeal of that ruling could delay any sanctions for months or years, and President-elect Donald Trump's incoming antitrust team is another wild card.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
What can Elon Musk's cost-cutting task force actually cut?
Talking Points A $2 trillion goal. And big obstacles in the way.
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Her Lotus Year: Paul French's new biography sets lurid rumours straight
The Week Recommends Wallis Simpson's year in China is less scandalous, but 'more interesting' than previously thought
By The Week UK Published
-
Today's political cartoons - November 21, 2024
Cartoons Thursday's cartoons - wild cards, wild turkeys, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Google Maps gets an AI upgrade to compete with Apple
Under the Radar The Google-owned Waze, a navigation app, will be getting similar upgrades
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Racist texts tell Black people in US to prepare for slavery
Speed Read Recipients in at least a dozen states have been told to prepare to 'pick cotton' on slave plantations
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Australia proposes social media ban before age 16
Speed Read Australia proposes social media ban before age 16
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Is ChatGPT's new search engine OpenAI's Google 'killer'?
Talking Point There's a new AI-backed search engine in town. But can it stand up to Google's decades-long hold on internet searches?
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
Teen suicide puts AI chatbots in the hot seat
In the spotlight A Florida mom has targeted custom AI chatbot platform Character.AI and Google in a lawsuit over her son's death
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
FTC bans fake online product reviews
Speed Read The agency will enforce fines of up to $51,744 per violation
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
The internet is being overrun by ads
Under the Radar Grabbing attention has never been more annoying
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
States sue TikTok over children's mental health
Speed Read The lawsuit was filed by 13 states and Washington, D.C.
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published