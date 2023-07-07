What the FTC v. Microsoft trial uncovered about the video game industry

The five-day U.S. Federal Trade Commission hearing regarding Microsoft's pending acquisition of video game publisher Activision Blizzard has wrapped but not before the trial exposed some closely kept industry secrets. In defending itself against the FTC's request for a temporary injunction, the company behind the Xbox revealed a lot of behind-the-scenes tidbits that have the industry talking.

"For a company that is ordinarily extremely buttoned up in an industry that's full of secrets, the trial has been a rare window of transparency," Shannon Liao said in an analysis for IGN.

With time running out for the $6.9 billion deal to close, the stakes are high, and what happens next "could not only be a historic moment in video gaming, it could shape how millions play them for years to come," Polygon stated. The decision is now in the judge's hands.

The biggest secrets revealed

Microsoft has maintained a "tightly crafted image" for decades, with Xbox executives appearing "jovial, calm and unpressed about the console wars," but the "mask has slipped" in the FTC trial, Liao wrote for IGN. One of the first bombshells came when the company admitted the Xbox has been losing the console wars against Sony's PlayStation and Nintendo since its release in a filing leading up to the hearing. Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer called the console wars a "social construct within the community" during his testimony while acknowledging that the Xbox "remained in third place for quite a while."

Liao noted that the trial also revealed the "lengths that Microsoft is willing to go to in order to buy an advantage" after trailing in third for the past two decades. Despite trying to downplay their competitive edge in court, internal emails from Matt Booty, the head of the Xbox gaming division, revealed that in 2019 Microsoft intended to "spend Sony out of business" by spending $2 billion to $3 billion on acquiring content for the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. However, Microsoft General Manager of Public Affairs David Cuddy told The Verge that the email was outdated and referred to "industry trends we never pursued and is unrelated to the acquisition [of Activision Blizzard]."