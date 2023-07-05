The troubling rise of review bombing

Criticism of television shows, movies, video games, and books is nothing new. But the internet has made it easier than ever to weaponize critical commentary with sprees of "review bombing," wherein users hoping to call attention to a particular cultural or political issue purposely inundate review aggregators with negative feedback. The goal? Ruin a project's popularity or sales, sometimes even before the work is officially released.

How has review bombing affected different industries?

Gaming

The term "review bomb" was first coined in a 2008 Ars Technica review of the video game "Spore," which saw users flood Amazon with negative reviews regarding the game's digital rights management system and gameplay. And since then, review bombing has become commonplace in the gaming industry. Video game review sites are the "place where fan-based review bombing happens the most often, but is probably the most ignored at this point," Paul Tassi noted in Forbes. It's become normalized because, unlike other industries, "the video game industry is home to warring factions in the console wars, or extremely reactive fans who respond to technical issues or general game problems with ultra-low scores."

Take the recently-released "Diablo 4," for example. Though the game initially received largely positive feedback after being released for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox, a rash of negative reviews over its perceived lackluster gameplay and issues with microtransactions caused its Metacritic score to drop significantly.

Television and film

Television shows and films have also seen a rise in review bombing in recent years, particularly as it relates to projects led by women or those with racially diverse casts.

For instance, when "Captain Marvel" star Brie Larson remarked in 2019 that movie coverage was too male-dominated, the film's IMDb page was soon flooded with negative comments. Other watershed Marvel projects — including the films "Black Panther" and "Eternals," which featured an LGBTQ+ couple, and the female-led TV series "She-Hulk" and "Ms. Marvel" — later suffered a similar fate. But though "Captain Marvel" "remains the lowest fan-scored Marvel movie" on film review site Rotten Tomatoes, Tassi noted, it didn't stop the film "from making $1.1 billion at the worldwide box office and spawning a sequel."