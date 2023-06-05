How video games are focusing on accessibility

Video game developers are becoming more proactive in designing features that make games more accessible, a welcome change after years of pushback from disability advocates and accessibility consultants. The recent proliferation of accessibility options signals a shift towards a more inclusive video game industry.

What's changed?

It used to be rare for a video game to include settings that allowed players to customize their gameplay to fit their needs. "But now mainstream developers are leveling up," PBS News Hour reported. In the last few years, developers have been "increasingly considering accessibility when designing their games, whether to accommodate a visual impairment, a motor control issue, or an anxiety disorder."

Disability advocates have been saying for years that the industry is slow to consider the needs of people with cognitive and physical disabilities and those with auditory and visual impairments. Mainstream and indie developers are taking notice. Some hire accessibility advocates and organizations as consultants during the game's development process.

Anita Mortaloni, accessibility director at Xbox, told PBS that company policy mandates that creators consider accessibility from the beginning of the game's development. It had made integration easier than in previous years when accommodations were often added to games retroactively. "If there are barriers to play because a game's not accessible or inclusive, people won't play it," Mortaloni said.

The Game Accessibility Conference Awards started recognizing the efforts of those who "raise the bar for accessibility." Still, identifying what makes a game accessible is more complicated than adding new features, Tara Voelker, co-director of The Game Accessibility Conference Awards and senior Xbox Game Studios accessibility lead, said. That's because "different gamers have different needs and different barriers that stop them from being able to play," Voelker explained in an interview with Polygon. "A title may be incredibly accessible to deaf/hard of hearing gamers but completely inaccessible to those who are blind."

What are the new accessibility features?

A few developers recently incorporated features designed to help people with specific phobias play their games. Sony PlayStation included a thalassophobia mode in a recent update to "Horizon Forbidden West" for players afraid of deep water. The mode allows users to keep their character from running out of air while swimming underwater and adds "pulsing and glowing effects to the game's underwater environment," Axios described.