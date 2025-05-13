Why are white South Africans emigrating?

As the US welcomes Afrikaner refugees, the general exodus of South Africa's white population continues to grow

Afrikaners from South Africa arrive for resettlement at Washington Dulles International Airport
Trump 'has equated efforts by the South African government to undo racial inequalities created by apartheid to anti-white discrimination'
(Image credit: Saul Loeb / Getty Images)
By
published

A group of white South African refugees have arrived in America. US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Troy Edgar were at Dulles airport to welcome the 59 adults and children, as Donald Trump declared them victims of "a genocide".

Despite having halted all other refugee applications, including from people in war zones, the US president issued an executive order in February saying that Afrikaners – a minority descended from mainly Dutch colonisers – would be granted fast-track asylum.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸