Why South Africa's land reform is so controversial

Donald Trump has turned his ire on the Pretoria government over what Elon Musk has called 'openly racist' new laws

Cyril Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa said the new Expropriation Act is an attempt to ensure an 'equitable and just' system of land ownership
(Image credit: Chris McGrath / Getty Images)
By
published

Donald Trump has spoken out against the South African government's new land reform policies, accusing the country of embarking on "land grabs" against "certain classes of people".

South Africa-born Elon Musk, the US president's close ally, has also attacked the policy, referring to "openly racist ownership laws".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Richard Windsor, The Week UK

Richard Windsor is a freelance writer for The Week Digital. He began his journalism career writing about politics and sport while studying at the University of Southampton. He then worked across various football publications before specialising in cycling for almost nine years, covering major races including the Tour de France and interviewing some of the sport’s top riders. He led Cycling Weekly’s digital platforms as editor for seven of those years, helping to transform the publication into the UK’s largest cycling website. He now works as a freelance writer, editor and consultant.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸