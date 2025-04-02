Kill the Boer: Elon Musk and the anti-apartheid song

Billionaire reignites controversy by linking South African 'struggle song' to 'white genocide'

Elon Musk in a blue suit with his arms crossed over his body
'Chanting about killing white people': Elon Musk was angered that the song was sung at a political rally
By
published

South Africa's highest court has rejected a renewed bid to outlaw a controversial song from the country's apartheid era that has been condemned by Elon Musk as promoting white genocide.

The Constitutional Court has rejected an application to appeal its 2022 ruling that the song "Kill the Boer" does not "incite violence" but is a "historic struggle song".



