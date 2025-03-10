Romania's election chaos risks international fallout

By barring far-right candidate Calin Georgescu from the country's upcoming electoral re-do, Romania places itself in the center of a broader struggle over European ultra-nationalism

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA - MARCH 1: Romanian protesters take part in an anti-government rally on March 1, 2025 in Bucharest, Romania. Calin Georgescu, a pro-Russian candidate who won the first round of last year&#039;s election that was subsequently cancelled, was questioned by prosecutors earlier this week about the financing of his campaign.
The country's 'prevailing pro-EU, pro-American political culture is at risk'
(Image credit: (Photo by Andrei Pungovschi / Getty Images))
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

Just months after a shocking first-round victory in Romania's presidential elections, ultra-nationalist extremist candidate Călin Georgescu has been barred from participating in an upcoming electoral redo, the Romanian election commission announced Sunday. The decision to block Georgescu was met with violent protests in Romania's capital city of Bucharest, where supporters clashed in the streets with law enforcement.

Dubbed the "TikTok Messiah" for his seemingly spontaneous social media-fueled populist support, Georgescu was a relative unknown before his surprise victory in November. After investigators alleged that Georgescu benefitted from a Russian influence campaign to boost his candidacy, Romanian authorities postponed December's run-off elections until this coming May, prompting an outcry from figures like U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance and Elon Musk, who called Sunday's decision "crazy."

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

