Romania's election chaos risks international fallout
By barring far-right candidate Calin Georgescu from the country's upcoming electoral re-do, Romania places itself in the center of a broader struggle over European ultra-nationalism
Just months after a shocking first-round victory in Romania's presidential elections, ultra-nationalist extremist candidate Călin Georgescu has been barred from participating in an upcoming electoral redo, the Romanian election commission announced Sunday. The decision to block Georgescu was met with violent protests in Romania's capital city of Bucharest, where supporters clashed in the streets with law enforcement.
Dubbed the "TikTok Messiah" for his seemingly spontaneous social media-fueled populist support, Georgescu was a relative unknown before his surprise victory in November. After investigators alleged that Georgescu benefitted from a Russian influence campaign to boost his candidacy, Romanian authorities postponed December's run-off elections until this coming May, prompting an outcry from figures like U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance and Elon Musk, who called Sunday's decision "crazy."
Georgescu condemned his blockage as a sign of "dictatorship" and appealed the ruling. Despite denying the allegations against him, he has also built much of his political capital on rejecting institutions such as NATO and the EU, positioning himself largely in alignment with Russian President Vladimir Putin's anti-democratic efforts.
'Everything has changed'
Georgescu's surprise victory, and the controversies thereafter have sparked Romania's "biggest political crisis since the collapse of communism," Bloomberg said. While his being barred from running in May could lead to a "mainstream, pro-European candidate" winning the presidency, it could also "harm ties" with the United States — particularly after the Trump administration made a point of encouraging his candidacy.
Georgescu has become a "cause célèbre among the far right," The Associated Press said. Romania's "unprecedented" decision to bar his campaign has "plunged the European Union and NATO member country into a protracted political crisis." While internally, Romania's NATO membership and "pro-Western outlook" is considered "non-negotiable," the Trump-era means "everything has changed," said Politico. After decades of Romania's cooperation during the Cold War — and lately, as a major hub for aid to Ukraine — the country's "prevailing pro-EU, pro-American political culture is at risk."
'They tried it with Trump'
Although many of Romania's fellow NATO members "supported the decision" to bar Georgescu from the May elections, the decision has "incensed some European and American conservatives," said The New York Times. As perhaps the single largest animating force in the ongoing global realignment taking place across Europe, it's little surprise that Romania's electoral upheaval has been "criticized by the administration of President Donald Trump and his allies such as Elon Musk," said Bloomberg.
"Do you love your country & want to put it first?" White House adviser Kari Lake said on X. "Then, the Globalists want you removed from the ballot & silenced." They "tried it with Trump here in America," continued Lake, who runs the federal Voice of America news service. "They did it to Bolsanaro in Brazil. Now, they're doing it to Georgescu in Romania. The people should dictate their country's future. Not the international order & their captured court."
In the "short to medium term," the result of Georgescu's now-banned candidacy will be the casting of a "further pall on EU-U.S. relations" that "key figures" in the Trump administration will see as a "reification of their concerns and suspicions toward Europe" at large, said Research Fellow Mark Episkopos at Responsible Statecraft. Long term, however, America's post-1991, post-Soviet attitudes toward Europe, based on national ambition and a sense of shared ideology, seem to be fading in relevance. "That genie is now out of the bottle in ways that cannot be reversed."
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House.
