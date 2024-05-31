South Africa's ANC on track to lose majority

What happened

South Africa's long-dominant African National Congress party appears to have lost its parliamentary majority for the first time since it rose to power in 1994 under Nelson Mandela at the end of apartheid, according to preliminary results from Wednesday's national elections released Thursday.

Who said what

Many of the voters who turned out in high numbers Wednesday "blame the ANC for the high levels of corruption, crime and unemployment," the BBC said.



The ANC has about 42% of the vote, according to partial results — down from its current majority of 57%, already its worst showing in 30 years — followed by the Democratic Alliance at 23%.



If the ANC gets less than 50% of the vote, it will have to form a coalition. South Africa's 400-seat National Assembly elects the president, and it's unclear if President Cyril Ramaphosa would get a second term.

What next?

The independent electoral commission said final results will be released by Sunday. The ANC's "best bet is an alliance with the plethora of small parties," diluting each party's influence and keeping "real power concentrated" in ANC hands, The Washington Post said.