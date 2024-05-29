What's at stake in South Africa's election?

High poverty and crime undermine ANC rule, hopes for democracy

Despite the ANC's "disappointments and failures," its rivals "have yet to offer a convincing alternative" to voters
Joel Mathis, The Week US
South Africans head to the polls Wednesday in what might be the country's most consequential election since the end of apartheid 30 years ago, said The Associated Press. The African National Congress — the party of Nelson Mandela — has ruled for three decades but now faces "rising discontent caused largely by high levels of unemployment and poverty." That means a majority of South Africans this week could vote for another party "over the one that led them to freedom."

If the ANC does lose its grip on power it won't be because other parties stepped forward "but because its own disgruntled supporters have stayed home," John Eligon said in The New York Times. They have reason: Electrical outages are frequent. Unemployment is 42 percent. Poverty is higher. The ANC once had a "heroic reputation" for ending apartheid. Now that is "trumped by anger over its inability to improve living conditions for the majority." Which is why voters seem ready for a change.

