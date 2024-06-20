Social media could come with a warning label

Do Facebook and TikTok need the notifications that come on cigarettes?

Young adults reporting suicidal thoughts increased by 47% between 2008 and 2017, "just as social media use began to climb."
Joel Mathis, The Week US
"It is time to require a surgeon general's warning label on social media platforms," U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy said in The New York Times. Platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X can create "significant mental health harms for adolescents," which is why Congress should act to require them to issue warnings to protect America's young people "from online harassment, abuse and exploitation" that are amplified by algorithmic feeds. "The moral test of any society is how well it protects its children."

Similar warning labels — linking tobacco use to cancer and other health problems — have been affixed to every pack of cigarettes since 1965, said Time. With social media, the "mental health impacts are hard to ignore." Young adults reporting suicidal thoughts increased by 47% between 2008 and 2017, "just as social media use began to climb." That's a sign that it’s time to pull back from social media saturation. "But a label alone won't make social media safer."

Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a freelance writer who has spent nine years as a syndicated columnist, co-writing the RedBlueAmerica column as the liberal half of a point-counterpoint duo. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic, The Kansas City Star and Heatmap News. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

