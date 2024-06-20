Social media could come with a warning label
Do Facebook and TikTok need the notifications that come on cigarettes?
"It is time to require a surgeon general's warning label on social media platforms," U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy said in The New York Times. Platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X can create "significant mental health harms for adolescents," which is why Congress should act to require them to issue warnings to protect America's young people "from online harassment, abuse and exploitation" that are amplified by algorithmic feeds. "The moral test of any society is how well it protects its children."
Similar warning labels — linking tobacco use to cancer and other health problems — have been affixed to every pack of cigarettes since 1965, said Time. With social media, the "mental health impacts are hard to ignore." Young adults reporting suicidal thoughts increased by 47% between 2008 and 2017, "just as social media use began to climb." That's a sign that it’s time to pull back from social media saturation. "But a label alone won't make social media safer."
'Too addicted'
A warning label "is the least we can do," Pamela Paul said at The New York Times — "a mere Band-Aid on a suppurating wound." The next step? Follow Europe's example and ban social media use for kids under the age of 16. Don't worry about free speech objections to such a plan. "We don't allow hard liquor to be advertised during children's programming." But it will be difficult to pass such rules: "Many people are too addicted to social media themselves to fight for laws that would unstick their kids."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Kids and parents with tech addictions "aren't going to be swayed by a health bureaucrat's warning label," Liz Wolfe said at Reason. The solution to the problems caused by social media isn't government action — save for "anodyne" efforts like banning phones from classrooms. Instead, "proper parenting" is the answer. That's possible without congressional action. "The parents who are most likely to guide their kids to be good stewards of technology didn't need these warning labels in the first place."
'Moral panic'
Murthy's proposal is just another example of "politicians jumping on the moral panic bandwagon," Mike Masnick said at The Daily Beast. Studies may show that young people are struggling with mental health — but they don't prove that social media is the reason. The American Psychological Association, for example, ruled that "using social media is not inherently beneficial or harmful to young people." Instead, the problems faced by adolescents are "often just a reflection of their offline lives."
Getting Congress to act might be difficult, Politico said. Murthy and the White House "can make an announcement, but I don't think they'll be able to get bipartisan support," said a tech policy consultant. But with concern about the effects of social media growing, you'll likely see more state-level pushes for warning labels and other policies to protect young people from technology-driven harms. A warning label "sort of wakes the public up" said one California advocate. Expect pushback from the tech industry, though. "In reality," said one official with a tech lobbying group, "every child is different and struggles with their own challenges."
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Joel Mathis is a freelance writer who has spent nine years as a syndicated columnist, co-writing the RedBlueAmerica column as the liberal half of a point-counterpoint duo. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic, The Kansas City Star and Heatmap News. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association.
-
Gene variant shows promise slowing Alzheimer's
Speed Read A rare genetic trait called Christchurch could delay the onset of disease
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'Always played the game with enthusiasm'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Russia and North Korea sign mutual defense pact
Speed Read Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un pledged assistance if either country faced foreign "aggression"
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
How AI is going to change the Google search experience
Talking Points Summaries are the new links
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
What happens if TikTok is banned?
Today's Big Question Many are fearful that TikTok's demise could decimate the content creator community
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Should AI have rights?
Talking point Technology is becoming smarter
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Instagram hopes that blurring nudity in messages will make teens safer
The Explainer The option will be turned on by default for users under 18
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
How social media is limiting political content
The Explainer Critics say Meta's 'extraordinary move' to have less politics in users' feeds could be 'actively muzzling civic action'
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Cyberflashing, fake news and the new crimes in the Online Safety Act
The Explainer UK's first conviction demonstrates scope of controversial law that critics describe as a threat to privacy and free speech
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Last updated
-
TikTok predicts 'creative bravery' trends for 2024
talking point Will it be a banner year for the platform, or will it isolate its biggest audience?
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
Elon Musk's 'frivolous' but precedent-setting free speech fight with Media Matters
Talking Point The lawsuit is just the latest in Musk's ongoing tension with social media watchdogs
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published