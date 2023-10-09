Pros and cons of social media content moderation

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Supreme Court recently agreed to take on two cases at the center of an ongoing content moderation debate, where it will decide "whether states can essentially control how social media companies operate," CNN reported. The justices will be considering laws passed in Texas and Florida in 2021 that "could have nationwide repercussions for how social media — and all websites — display user-generated content," the outlet added.

Both sides of the political divide have heavily scrutinized Big Tech and their policies over content removal in the past. Democrats have pushed for more moderation of user-generated content, while Republicans claim that social media companies are overstepping and excessively targeting content from the conservative right, an allegation former President Donald Trump has repeated several times.

Pro: It protects the public from harmful content and misinformation

For some, content moderation is the first line of defense against spreading misinformation and content that could be harmful to users. It can protect young consumers from cyberbullying or flag content that spreads misinformation, which became a point of contention at the height of Covid-19. “Content moderation is really about human safety," argued Alexandra Popken, VP of Trust and Safety of WebPurify , a content moderation company. The goal of moderation is "to proactively detect and remove harms before they materialize and impact real people," Popken added, "or to respond and react as quickly as possible once they have materialized.”

Con: It negatively impacts the mental health of moderators

Those tasked with scouring thousands of potentially jarring posts, images and videos have complained that the work hurts their mental health and that companies don't offer adequate resources to help those suffering as such. In June, hundreds of social media moderators for outsourcer TELUS International in Germany called on lawmakers to improve their work conditions, "citing tough targets and mental health issues," Reuters reported. They were "led to believe the company had appropriate mental health support in place, but it doesn't. It's more like coaching," Cengiz Haksöz, a former content moderator at TELUS International, told the outlet. "And these outsourcers are helping the tech giants get away from their responsibilities."

Pro: It protects a company's brand

Content moderation enables brands to control their reputation, protecting them from inflammatory content that could harm their users or alienate them from advertisers. "Illicit submissions that unalign with a brand’s values can quickly turn products intended to spread positivity into something far more sinister," Jonathan Freger, co-founder and CTO of WebPurify, said in F orbes . A lack of content moderation "allows for harmful UGC to slip through the cracks and threaten the user experience and brand reputation," he added.

Con: It opens the door for 'digital authoritarianism'

Content moderation has snowballed, and the "collateral damage in its path" was ignored, Evelyn Douek said in Wired . And the push for more moderation in the U.S. has had "geopolitical costs, too"; some authoritarian governments "pointed to the rhetoric of liberal democracies in justifying their own censorship." Western governments have "largely left platforms to fend for themselves in the global rise of digital authoritarianism," she noted. "Governments need to walk and chew gum in how they talk about platform regulation and free speech if they want to stand up for the rights of the many users outside their borders."

Pro: It puts the onus on social media companies to keep platforms safe

Not that we don't benefit from using our discretion in determining which content to interact with, but social media platforms are still responsible for fostering a safe environment for all users. Having content moderation tools and policies in place is a part of how companies assume the responsibility of safe platforms, especially for marginalized people who find solace and community online. Often, those communities can become the targets of content that threatens that safety, "which is where content moderation is crucial," Popken, WebPurify's VP of Trust and Safety, said in an interview with Tech HQ .

Con: It is anti-free speech