Has the threat of COVID misinformation passed?

Elon Musk continued easing Twitter restrictions this week, with the social media platform quietly ending enforcement of its policy against spreading misinformation about COVID-19. Twitter cracked down on misleading information about the coronavirus in 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic had just hit the United States. Misconceptions, confusion, and outright lies about the virus were rampant, fueling anxiety about how it was transmitted and how to avoid getting infected.

Since then, vaccines have become widespread, infections and deaths are way down from the pandemic's peak, and people have emerged from lockdowns to resume their normal lives. Daily new infections were averaging 45,219 on Nov. 30, with 262 deaths — down from more than 4,000 per day from the winter surge in early 2021. Has the time come to drop rules against COVID misinformation, or does this threaten to make it harder to prevent a coronavirus resurgence?

Musk reopened the floodgates of quackery

There is a danger Twitter will quickly "become a misinformation super-spreader" again, says Andrea Marks in Rolling Stone. Twitter's old policy, imposed before Musk's takeover, warned that tweets would be "removed for claiming 'the pandemic is a hoax, or part of a deliberate attempt at population control, or that 5G wireless technology is causing COVID-19." When Twitter said it would stop enforcing the policy, some users immediately started "testing the waters to see what kind of false statements they could knowingly publish."

Now you can go on Twitter and be bombarded with posts like, "COVID was created in a lab by the Chinese with the assistance of Dr. Fauci," or, "Ivermectin works!!! Go figure." That gem got 11.9 thousand likes. Not everyone is worried, though. Conservative commentator Monica Crowley celebrated Twitter's dumping of its "Orwellian COVID misinformation policy. FREE THE TRUTH!" This is the same Monica Crowley who used to repeat "false claims that Obama was secretly a Muslim and praised Trump for questioning his citizenship."

Allowing contradicting information could be helpful

Bogus claims about COVID really can cause harm, especially if they "deter medically vulnerable people from getting vaccinated or encourage the use of ineffective and potentially dangerous treatments," says Jacob Sullum at Reason. But shutting down debate on how to fight the pandemic can also threaten public health. The policy Twitter just ditched "deferred to the officially recognized consensus" when even our top experts weren't entirely sure whether their own information was true.