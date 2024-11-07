Major streamers often wrestle over documentary subjects

Studios are seeming to favor true crime-style features over political films

Photo collage of a vintage TV, with the screen showing an illustration of a gun and cartoonish shapes evoking violence.
True crime is in with Hollywood studios; political topics are out.
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By
published

Documentaries are one of the most popular film genres on streaming platforms, but reports indicate that many Hollywood studios in charge of these streamers have trouble deciding what kind of documentaries to offer. True crime has always been one of the most-produced documentary genres; The Netflix documentary "This is the Zodiac Speaking" about San Francisco's Zodiac Killer and the Max documentary "Chris Brown: A History of Violence" about the eponymous singer are two of their platform's most popular offerings right now.

This does not appear to be accidental, as Netflix and other streamers have reportedly been shying away from political documentaries due to the polarized state of the world, choosing instead to push movies on less controversial topics.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

 Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸