The Man with 1000 Kids: a documentary to 'chill the blood'

Netflix's 'fascinating' three-part show explores the sinister story of a serial sperm donor

Jonathan Meijer in court.
A 'cautionary tale about the perils of the modern age'
By
published

In a scene from Netflix's new "stranger-than-fiction" documentary "The Man with 1000 Kids", a woman explains why she chose Jonathan Jacob Meijer as her sperm donor, pointing out his thick curly hair, bright blue eyes and good teeth. "It sounded like she was judging at Crufts", said Anita Singh in The Telegraph. 

The mysterious Dutchman at the centre of the show made it his life's work to travel the world donating sperm privately and to as many clinics as possible. When he "finally wound up in court" he confessed to fathering almost 600 children. The real number could be as high as 3,000. 

