'Oppenheimer' sweeps Oscars with 7 wins

Peter Weber, The Week US
By Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened?

"Oppenheimer" was the big winner at Sunday's Academy Awards, picking up seven Oscars, including best picture, best director (Christopher Nolan), best actor (Cillian Murphy) and best supporting actor (Robert Downey Jr.). Emma Stone won best actress for "Poor Things." 

Who said what?

"Probably I will be the first director on this stage to say I wish I never made this film," Ukrainian filmmaker Mstyslav Chernov said in his acceptance speech for "20 Days in Mariupol," the best documentary feature. Cillian Murphy, who portrayed atomic bomb creator Robert Oppenheimer, said "for better or worse we're still living in Oppenheimer's world, so I'd like to dedicate this to the peacemakers everywhere."

The commentary

The 2024 Oscars had some "truly deserving and heartwarming winners," but Ryan Gosling's "bedazzled" performance of "I'm Just Ken" from "Barbie" provided the "only entertaining minutes of the night," Kelly Lawler said at USA Today

What next?

The "old-fashioned sweep" for "Oppenheimer" is something "uncommon in recent Oscar history," and it may not be repeated anytime soon, The Wall Street Journal said.

