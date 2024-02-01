What is Britain's policy on a two-state solution?

David Cameron has signalled the government's commitment to a Palestinian state by saying the UK would push for it to be recognised at the United Nations.

Speaking at a reception for Arab ambassadors in London, the foreign secretary said the move could help bring about "irreversible progress to a two-state solution”, as he continued to call for an immediate pause in the fighting in Gaza.

The British government currently does not recognise Palestine as an established state despite previous non-binding votes in Parliament in favour of recognition. The government does, however, support a two-state solution to the ongoing Israeli-Arab conflict along 1967 lines.

But such a fundamental change in position, as suggested by Cameron, has inevitably sparked a backlash, including from within his party. The foreign secretary has argued that recognition of Palestine could present a “political horizon” for its people, as he begins a "fresh tour of the Middle East" this week to try to "push a five-point plan to quell the latest war" in the region, said Politico.

While the head of the Palestinian Mission to the UK "welcomed" Cameron's new rhetoric on Palestine's statehood, said Michael Curzon in The European Conservative, many "Tory MPs have been far less impressed".

Backbencher Theresa Villiers said seeking Palestinian statehood would "reward Hamas’s atrocities", while Greg Smith said Israel "cannot be reasonably expected" to seek a ceasefire when Hamas does not and "actively seeks its destruction".

Cameron's comments and the reaction have "quickly pushed the government to 'downplay'" them, added Curzon, with Downing Street saying the foreign secretary's remarks "did not mark a shift in the government's broader position". The prime minister's spokesperson reiterated that the government would "recognise a Palestinian state at a time it best serves the cause of peace" and that it was "committed to the two-state solution".

It is clear Cameron "didn't get Downing Street to approve his speech", wrote Oliver Duff on the i news site, and that put the government in a "difficult situation". It "won't be the last time" there is "policy tension" between Cameron and Rishi Sunak, he added, with Cameron wanting the government to "develop a more muscular Middle East policy". However, in this instance, No. 10 clearly thinks there has been "overreach" by the former prime minister.

But while factions of his own party have hit back at Cameron, some have welcomed the possible switch in position. Tory MPs Bob Seely and Alicia Kearns both approved the notion, with the former saying it was a "constructive" idea. Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy said it was a step towards establishing the "inalienable right of the Palestinian people".

Cameron has "said what needed to be said", agreed Melanie McDonagh in the London Evening Standard. Britain should "back a two-state solution", she added, even "before an agreement is arrived at". Cameron's comments show he recognises Britain's "historic responsibilities in the region", but demonstrate that he believes a "two-state solution is possible".

What next?

The UK's position on Palestine is in the spotlight as "international pressure mounts" on Israel to stop its offensive in Gaza, said the Financial Times. But while "initiatives being discussed by Western and Arab states" include the "shared goal of the establishment of a Palestinian state alongside Israel", there remain "significant hurdles" to launching a new peace process.

The biggest of those is Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu's refusal to countenance the idea of a Palestinian state as he pursues "total victory" over Hamas. Cameron has urged Netanyahu to "reconsider talks aimed at a two-state solution", but he "rebuffed the push from Western allies, including the US", said The Independent.

Cameron's current tour of the Middle East, as well as pushing for a ceasefire and a two-state solution, is also aimed at stopping the conflict from "spilling over borders” in the region. He began his trip in Oman to "discuss tensions across the region", said The Independent, with recent attacks stoking "fresh fears of a Western confrontation" with Iran.