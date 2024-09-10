Dozens dead in Vietnam after 'worst typhoon' in 30 years

At least 58 people are dead and hundreds are missing after Typhoon Yagi made landfall

Phong Chau bridge in Vietnam wiped out by Super Typhoon Yagi
The Phong Chau bridge in Vietnam was wiped out by Super Typhoon Yagi
What happened

A powerful typhoon has left at least 58 people dead and hundreds missing in Vietnam. Rains and heavy flooding from Typhoon Yagi triggered landslides and yesterday's collapse of the Phong Chau bridge in Phu Tho province. A bus carrying nearly two dozen people was swept into a stream following a landslide in Cao Bang province.



