'Wicked' and 'Gladiator II' ignite holiday box office

The combination of the two movies revitalized a struggling box office

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande promoting &quot;Wicked&quot;
'Wicked' is the highest-earning Broadway-to-screen adaptation yet
What happened

"Wicked" earned an estimated $114 million in North American movie theaters its opening week, and $164.2 million globally, making it the No. 1 film at the U.S. box office and the highest-earning Broadway-to-screen adaptation debut yet. "Gladiator II" brought in $55.5 million in its first weekend in North America, bringing its global receipts to about $220 million.

