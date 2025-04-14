Loomer: Feeding Trump's paranoia
Trump fires National Security Council officials after the conspiracy theorist attended a meeting in the Oval Office
"An unhinged conspiracy monger" now calls the shots on U.S. national security, said Tom Nichols in The Atlantic. Laura Loomer is a "far-right celebrity" who describes herself as a "proud Islamophobe," claims 9/11 was an inside job, and said a Kamala Harris White House would "smell like curry." She has no official role in the Trump administration, and even ardent Trump loyalists call her "toxic," but what she does have is Trump's ear. So, when she sat down last week for a meeting in the Oval Office, armed with a list of National Security Council officials she considered disloyal "neo-cons," Trump seemingly listened. The next day, at least six staffers were fired, followed by Gen. Timothy Haugh, the National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command chief. Trump denied Loomer's role, but if she truly had nothing to do with it, the timing of their meeting is one "hell of a coincidence." Loomer was happy to take credit, said Josh Meyer in USA Today. She thanked Trump for acting on her advice about Haugh and vowed to expose more officials with "questionable loyalty."
Loomer's influence is "supposed to be shocking," but there's nothing surprising about it, said Issie Lapowsky in Vanity Fair. Trump himself is a conspiracy theorist who has embraced "political paranoia" relentlessly for decades, and Loomer knows "what matters to him." Trump can abide almost any malfeasance in his backers. Sexual-assault allegations against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth don't matter to the president, for example. But being charged, even in Loomer's kangaroo court, "with something less than total fealty is a non-starter." Trump admits he's not a trusting person, and that "breeds a voracious appetite for stories of nefarious plots hiding in plain sight." Loomer whispering about turncoats "whets that appetite."
Trump should be careful about surrounding himself with sycophants, said The Wall Street Journal in an editorial. His first-term advisers were willing to challenge his isolationist impulses, and those debates yielded good results, as when a U.S. drone strike killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in 2020. Loomer's favored "abandon-the-world" faction "would never have had the wisdom" to pull that off. Instead, they could drive Trump into a bad nuclear deal with Tehran, a weak peace agreement in Ukraine, and a failure to deter China from attacking Taiwan. There are real-world consequences to purges like this. Who will risk giving Trump "candid counsel" if they're going to be "tossed out at the urging of an online mob?"
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Inflation: How tariffs could push up prices
Feature Trump's new tariffs could cost families an extra $3,800 a year
By The Week US Published
-
When the U.S. invaded Canada
Feature President Trump has talked of annexing our northern neighbor. We tried to do just that in the War of 1812.
By The Week US Published
-
DOGE: Have we passed 'peak Musk'?
Feature The tech billionaire suffered a costly week after a $25 million election loss in Wisconsin and Tesla's largest sale drop on record
By The Week US Published
-
Inflation: How tariffs could push up prices
Feature Trump's new tariffs could cost families an extra $3,800 a year
By The Week US Published
-
DOGE: Have we passed 'peak Musk'?
Feature The tech billionaire suffered a costly week after a $25 million election loss in Wisconsin and Tesla's largest sale drop on record
By The Week US Published
-
Tariffs: Time for Congress to take over?
Feature Senators introduce a bill that would require any new tariffs to be approved by Congress
By The Week US Published
-
A running list of Trump's second-term national security controversies
In Depth Several scandals surrounding national security have rocked the Trump administration
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Why the GOP is nervous about Ken Paxton's Senate run
Today's Big Question A MAGA-establishment battle with John Cornyn will be costly
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Taiwan's tricky balancing act
The Explainer The island nation, no longer certain of US backing against a hostile China, is quietly looking for other solutions
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
Abortion protests: is free speech in retreat?
Talking Point The conviction of 64-year-old Livia Tossici-Bolt for breaching abortion clinic 'buffer zone' has made her the unlikely focus of a transatlantic row over free speech
By The Week UK Published
-
America's woes are a foreign adversary's spy recruitment dream
IN THE SPOTLIGHT As federal workers reel from mass layoffs, the United States is becoming ground zero for international adversaries eager to snatch up disgruntled spies-to-be
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published