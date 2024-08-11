Venezuela votes: 'the mother of all stolen elections'

Nicolás Maduro has pulled off a breath-taking steal at the ballot box, but his power increasingly relies on foreign allies

Nicolas Maduro celebrates at Miraflores Palace after being declared the winner of Venezuela's election
Latin America is no stranger to stolen elections, said Andrés Oppenheimer in the Miami Herald, but the one we've just witnessed in Venezuela must be "the mother of [them] all".

In most rigged elections, authoritarian rulers award themselves "an extra 1% or 2% of the vote". To Venezuela's strongman Nicolás Maduro, that's chickenfeed. There was so much dispute over his re-election in 2019 that his close ally, Vladimir Putin, had to send over Wagner mercenaries to secure his safety. And, last week, Maduro outdid himself as he "fabricated as much as 40%" of the vote to claim victory.

