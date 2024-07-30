Venezuelans protest against election result

Nicolás Maduro was declared the winner of an election many say was marred by fraud

Protesters gather on the streets of Venezuela after the contested election of President Nicolas Maduro
President Nicolás Maduro has refused to release the vote counts, and protestors gathered on the streets of Venezuela
(Image credit: Pedro Rances Mattey / Anadolu via Getty Images)
What happened

Thousands of protesters took to the streets across Venezuela yesterday after Nicolás Maduro claimed victory in an election that opposition figures say was marred by fraud.

