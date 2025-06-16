Police capture suspect in Minnesota lawmaker killing

The suspect is accused of killing the top Democrat in the Minnesota House and her husband

Police arrest Vance Boelter in Green Isle, Minnesota
Police arrest Vance Boelter in Green Isle, Minnesota, after a multi-day manhunt
(Image credit: Ramsey County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

Police on Sunday evening captured the man suspected of killing the top Democrat in the Minnesota House and her husband and wounding a Democratic state senator and his wife early Saturday morning. The suspect, Vance Boelter, was armed when arrested in a field near his home in Green Isle, Minnesota, following a two-day manhunt involving more than 100 law enforcement officers, officials said.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸