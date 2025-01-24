Study finds possible alternative abortion pill

An emergency contraception (morning-after) pill called Ella could be an alternative to mifepristone for abortions

Emergency contraceptive Ella
Mifepristone, used in two-thirds of U.S. abortions, has been 'under attack by abortion opponents' since Roe v. Wade was struck down
(Image credit: Thierry Monasse / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Researchers reported Thursday that a 60 milligram dose of ulipristal acetate, the active ingredient in the prescription emergency contraceptive Ella, appeared to be as safe and effective at ending a pregnancy as the abortion medication mifepristone.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸