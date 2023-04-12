The debate over Clarence Thomas' luxury vacations

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has recently come under heavy scrutiny after a ProPublica report revealed he had taken several luxury vacations over the past two decades financed by billionaire Republican mega-donor Harlan Crow, which he never disclosed on financial disclosure forms. The lavish trips included flights on Crow's private jets and cruises on his "superyacht," one of which would have cost Thomas and his wife, Ginni Thomas, over $500,000, ProPublica estimated. The extent of gifts Thomas received from Crow has "no known precedent in the modern history of the U.S. Supreme Court," ProPublica said.

Thomas stopped reporting his received gifts in 2004 after the Los Angeles Times reported on the tens of thousands of dollars worth of gifts he had accepted over the previous six years, much of which came from Crow.

A group of Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee wrote a letter to Chief Justice John Roberts, imploring him to launch an investigation into the reports about Thomas's luxury vacations on a donor's dime without disclosing them. "If the Court does not resolve this issue on its own, the Committee will consider legislation to resolve it," the Democrats wrote. Should Thomas be held accountable for hiding his gifted vacations?

'The Supreme Court is not going to police itself'

The Supreme Court needs to reform how it polices itself, and should consider instituting a mandatory ethics code, says Michael Waldman, president of the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU School of Law, in the Los Angeles Times. "In the meantime," Waldman opines, "Congress or the Justice Department should investigate Thomas' conduct to let the public know the facts and whether the gifts and trips he received violated the law." There is "ample precedent" for these types of investigations, Waldman explains, noting that Congress investigated Justice Abe Fortas in 1968 after he took "undisclosed support from a wealthy friend." Fortas resigned before he could be impeached.