Australia weighs new gun laws after antisemitic attack
A father and son opened fire on Jewish families at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, killing at least 15
What happened
Two gunmen, identified as a father and son, opened fire Sunday on hundreds of Jewish families gathered to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah at a park in Sydney’s Bondi Beach. The attackers killed at least 15 people, and another 38 remained hospitalized. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese today said that the attack was an “act of pure evil, an act of antisemitism, an act of terrorism on our shores,” and his government would pursue “tougher gun laws.” One alleged gunman was shot dead by police and his 24-year-old son was in a hospital and expected to survive and face charges, police said.
In a separate mass shooting in Rhode Island on Saturday, two students at Brown University were killed and nine others were hospitalized. Police in Providence last night released a “person of interest” who had been arrested, saying a review of the evidence pointed in a different direction.
Who said what
The people killed in the Bondi Beach attack included a “10-year-old girl, a rabbi and a Holocaust survivor,” The Associated Press said. “Jewish leaders in Sydney reacted with grief and rage,” The Washington Post said, “after what they said were months of unheeded warnings about the dangers of rising antisemitism” amid a “surge in antisemitic incidents over the past two years,” following the start of the Hamas-Israel war in Gaza. Police have now increased security at synagogues and other Jewish centers in Australia as well as New York, London and elsewhere.
The “horror at Australia’s most popular beach was the deadliest shooting in almost three decades in a country with strict gun control laws” enacted after a 1996 attack that left 35 people dead, the AP said. The 50-year-old suspect killed by police Sunday “had licenses for six guns” for recreational hunting as a member of a gun club, The New York Times said, “and a total of six were recovered from the scene and two searched properties.”
What next?
Albanese said he would propose new gun laws at a Cabinet meeting today attended by state leaders, as “some laws are implemented by the states.” The proposed reforms include limiting the number of allowed firearms and reviewing licenses periodically. “People’s circumstances can change,” he said. “People can be radicalized over a period of time. Licenses should not be in perpetuity.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Are Trump’s peace deals unraveling?
Today’s Big Question Violence flares where the president claimed success
-
Political cartoons for December 15
Cartoons Monday’s political cartoons include Time's person of the year, naughty and nice list, and more
-
Who is fuelling the flames of antisemitism in Australia?
Today’s Big Question Deadly Bondi Beach attack the result of ‘permissive environment’ where warning signs were ‘too often left unchecked’
-
Benin thwarts coup attempt
Speed Read President Patrice Talon condemned an attempted coup that was foiled by the West African country’s army
-
UN Security Council backs Trump’s Gaza peace plan
Speed Read The United Nations voted 13-0 to endorse President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan to withdraw Israeli troops from Gaza
-
Chile picks leftist, far-right candidates for runoff vote
Speed Read The presidential runoff election will be between Jeannette Jara, a progressive from President Gabriel Boric’s governing coalition, and far-right former congressman José Antonio Kast
-
Venezuela mobilizes as top US warship nears
Speed Read The largest and most advanced US aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, has entered the Caribbean and put Venezuela on high alert
-
Gaza ceasefire teeters as Netanyahu orders strikes
Speed Read Israel accused Hamas of firing on Israeli troops
-
Argentina’s Milei buoyed by regional election wins
Speed Read Argentine President Javier Milei is an ally of President Trump, receiving billions of dollars in backing from his administration
-
Proposed Trump-Putin talks in Budapest on hold
Speed Read Trump apparently has no concrete plans to meet with Putin for Ukraine peace talks
-
Bolivia elects centrist over far-right presidential rival
Speed Read Relative political unknown Rodrigo Paz, a centrist senator, was elected president