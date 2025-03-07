Gavin Newsom's podcast debut is not going over well with some liberals

The first episode of the California Governor and potential presidential candidate's 'This is Gavin Newsom' featured cozy conversation with far-right operative Charlie Kirk and a surprisingly conservative stance on transgender athletes

East Los Angeles, CA - February 26:Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks with Economic Development Corporation CEO Stephen Cheung at the 2025 Economic Forecast and Industry Outlook conference at East Los Angeles College on Wednesday, February 26, 2025.
By platforming a MAGA stalwart and accepting his anti-transgender stance on student athletes, has Gavin Newsom captured the political center or merely angered his liberal base?
(Image credit: Photo by Sarah Reingewirtz / MediaNews Group / Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

For the debut episode of his "This is Gavin Newsom" podcast, which premiered this week, California Governor Gavin Newsom sat down with Turning Point USA co-founder and far-right conspiracy theorist Charlie Kirk for what the show's official description called a "debate without demeaning or dehumanizing one other." But the convivial conversation has nevertheless angered many on the left, who consider Newsom's support for Kirk's stance against transgender athletes — and his friendly embrace of the controversial culture warrior in general — a red flag for any future political ambitions.

For some time now, Newsom has been discussed among certain wings of the Democratic party as a potential and potentially potent national candidate in some future presidential race. Having worked his way up California's local and statewide political ladders, Newsom is financially well-connected, comparatively young and offers — at least on paper — a compelling profile to a party struggling to find its footing in the face of President Donald Trump's ongoing deconstruction of the federal government. Still, a compelling profile does not a successful candidate make. While Newsom may still have the attention, if not the outright support, of many in the party, his latest project has begun to garner enough scrutiny and criticism to call into question his prospects as a national figure.

