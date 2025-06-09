Ice: America's controversial immigration enforcement agency

Trump's federal agents labelled as 'terrorists' amid criticism of heavy-handed arrests and detention conditions

Ice agents detain a suspect during an operation in Lyons, Illinois
Ice agents detain a suspect during an operation in Lyons, Illinois in January 2025
(Image credit: Christopher Dilts / Bloomberg / Getty Images)
By
published

Protests aiming to block immigration enforcement raids in Los Angeles have led to scenes of disorder across the city, with Donald Trump ordering the deployment of the National Guard despite the objections of California governor Gavin Newsom.

The unrest has been sparked by the actions of "Ice", the controversial federal agency tasked with carrying out the president's controversial crackdown on undocumented migrants.

