Police ID driver of exploded Cybertruck, can't see motive

An Army Green Beret detonated a homemade bomb in a Tesla Cybertruck in front of the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Sheriff Kevin McMahill discusses Cybertruck explosion and its main suspect
Las Vegas Sheriff Kevin McMahill discusses Cybertruck explosion and its main suspect, Master Sgt. Matthew Livelsberger
(Image credit: Ethan Miller / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Law enforcement officials said Thursday that a highly decorated Army Green Beret shot himself in the head right before a rented Tesla Cybertruck he drove from Colorado exploded in the valet lane of the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday. Master Sgt. Matthew Livelsberger, 37, was on approved leave from his Special Forces unit in Germany, Army officials said. He was the only person killed in the blast, though seven bystanders suffered minor injuries.

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

