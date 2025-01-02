New Orleans truck attack linked to ISIS kills 15

A pickup truck drove into a crowd on New Year's Day in the French Quarter

FBI investigates New Year&#039;s Day terrorist attack in New Orleans
The FBI said driver Shamsud-Din Jabbar had an Islamic State flag affixed to his rented truck during the attack
(Image credit: Matthew Hinton / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
published

What happened

A man identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar drove a pickup truck into a crowd of New Year's revelers in New Orleans' French Quarter early Wednesday, killing at least 15 people and injuring about 30 others. Jabbar, a 42-year-old U.S.-born Army veteran from Texas, was killed in a shootout with police. The FBI said he had an Islamic State flag affixed to his rented truck during the attack, which was being treating "as an act of terrorism." Investigators "do not believe that Jabbar was solely responsible," the FBI's Alethea Duncan said at a news conference.



Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

