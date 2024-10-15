6 striking homes in New Orleans

Audubon

James Carville and Mary Matalin once owned this five-bedroom Victorian on an oak-lined street near Audubon Park. The 1906 house incorporates Colonial elements and features high ceilings, pocket doors, decorative plasterwork, ornate fireplaces, grand staircase, elevator, chef's kitchen with butler's pantry, wet bar, dining room with parkscape mural, primary suite with balcony, and covered front porch.

In back are multiple patios, landscaping with mature palms, outdoor kitchen, and saltwater pool. $3,850,000. Eleanor Farnsworth, Latter & Blum/Compass, (504) 891-1142.

Lower Garden District

This 1890 double-gallery Greek Revival is walking distance to Magazine Street and Coliseum Square Park. The three-bedroom house has floor-to-ceiling windows, original wood floors, and pocket doors; an entrance foyer leading to classic paired front parlors; a renovated kitchen with herringbone tile, a waterfall stone island, dining area, and walk-in butler's pantry; and a primary suite opening to an upper-gallery balcony.

The lot includes a bricked courtyard landscaped with foliage and fountains. $1,175,000. Erin Hardy, Rêve Realtors/Luxury Portfolio International, (504) 432-7928.

Fourteenth Ward

Designed by Curtis & Davis, this 1963 midcentury-modern home is on the National Register of Historic Places and appeared in Life magazine in 1965 and Architectural Digest in 2016. The preserved and updated four-bedroom house features terrazzo floors, clerestory windows, and an interior and exterior metal arch motif; a refreshed kitchen with refinished walnut cabinets and new quartz counters, and all en suite bedrooms.

A white-brick privacy wall surrounds the property's garden courtyards and patio with saltwater pool. $2,100,000. Ricky Lemann, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Preferred, (504) 460-6340.

Uptown

Julius Koch designed this 1905 Southern Colonial Revival near Audubon Park, Tulane, and Loyola. The seven-bedroom raised-basement house has medallioned ceilings with chandeliers; built-ins, carved-wood details, and leaded-glass doors; a formal living room, dining room, and study, each with fireplace; a marble-clad chef's kitchen; a sun room; a covered front porch; and lower-level bedrooms, den, sauna, and second kitchen.

The lot has grassy yards, garden beds, a fountain, and a gated garage. $1,875,000. Michael Bain, Crescent Sotheby's International Realty, (504) 452-4677.

French Quarter

Engine No. 7, a 1907 two-story firehouse converted into a four-bedroom home, is just two blocks from Bourbon Street. Configured to function if desired as two separate units, the house has high ceilings, exposed-brick walls, reclaimed heart pine millwork, polished wood and Bomanite concrete floors, an elevator, and on each level two bedrooms and an open main living space with a sleek chef's kitchen.

Outside is a walled landscaped courtyard with a heated saltwater pool. $4,200,000. George Jeansonne, French Quarter Realty, (504) 616-0990.

Mid-City

This multi-family 1908 Southern Colonial is walking distance from shops, bars, restaurants, and the streetcar line, and nine minutes' drive from City Park. The upstairs two-bedroom railroad apartment features the original wood floors, 12-foot ceilings, a stained-glass window, a front deck, and an office; the downstairs unit also has two bedrooms, plus updated appliances, a bonus space, and a front porch.

The two apartments share access to a fenced communal garden area, parking, and a storage shed. $420,000. Rachel Perkoff, Crescent Sotheby's International Realty, (504) 669-2287.