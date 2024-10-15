6 striking homes in New Orleans
Featuring a Victorian home once owned by James Carville in Audubon and a firehouse-turned-home in the French Quarter
Audubon
James Carville and Mary Matalin once owned this five-bedroom Victorian on an oak-lined street near Audubon Park. The 1906 house incorporates Colonial elements and features high ceilings, pocket doors, decorative plasterwork, ornate fireplaces, grand staircase, elevator, chef's kitchen with butler's pantry, wet bar, dining room with parkscape mural, primary suite with balcony, and covered front porch.
In back are multiple patios, landscaping with mature palms, outdoor kitchen, and saltwater pool. $3,850,000. Eleanor Farnsworth, Latter & Blum/Compass, (504) 891-1142.
Lower Garden District
This 1890 double-gallery Greek Revival is walking distance to Magazine Street and Coliseum Square Park. The three-bedroom house has floor-to-ceiling windows, original wood floors, and pocket doors; an entrance foyer leading to classic paired front parlors; a renovated kitchen with herringbone tile, a waterfall stone island, dining area, and walk-in butler's pantry; and a primary suite opening to an upper-gallery balcony.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The lot includes a bricked courtyard landscaped with foliage and fountains. $1,175,000. Erin Hardy, Rêve Realtors/Luxury Portfolio International, (504) 432-7928.
Fourteenth Ward
Designed by Curtis & Davis, this 1963 midcentury-modern home is on the National Register of Historic Places and appeared in Life magazine in 1965 and Architectural Digest in 2016. The preserved and updated four-bedroom house features terrazzo floors, clerestory windows, and an interior and exterior metal arch motif; a refreshed kitchen with refinished walnut cabinets and new quartz counters, and all en suite bedrooms.
A white-brick privacy wall surrounds the property's garden courtyards and patio with saltwater pool. $2,100,000. Ricky Lemann, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Preferred, (504) 460-6340.
Uptown
Julius Koch designed this 1905 Southern Colonial Revival near Audubon Park, Tulane, and Loyola. The seven-bedroom raised-basement house has medallioned ceilings with chandeliers; built-ins, carved-wood details, and leaded-glass doors; a formal living room, dining room, and study, each with fireplace; a marble-clad chef's kitchen; a sun room; a covered front porch; and lower-level bedrooms, den, sauna, and second kitchen.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
The lot has grassy yards, garden beds, a fountain, and a gated garage. $1,875,000. Michael Bain, Crescent Sotheby's International Realty, (504) 452-4677.
French Quarter
Engine No. 7, a 1907 two-story firehouse converted into a four-bedroom home, is just two blocks from Bourbon Street. Configured to function if desired as two separate units, the house has high ceilings, exposed-brick walls, reclaimed heart pine millwork, polished wood and Bomanite concrete floors, an elevator, and on each level two bedrooms and an open main living space with a sleek chef's kitchen.
Outside is a walled landscaped courtyard with a heated saltwater pool. $4,200,000. George Jeansonne, French Quarter Realty, (504) 616-0990.
Mid-City
This multi-family 1908 Southern Colonial is walking distance from shops, bars, restaurants, and the streetcar line, and nine minutes' drive from City Park. The upstairs two-bedroom railroad apartment features the original wood floors, 12-foot ceilings, a stained-glass window, a front deck, and an office; the downstairs unit also has two bedrooms, plus updated appliances, a bonus space, and a front porch.
The two apartments share access to a fenced communal garden area, parking, and a storage shed. $420,000. Rachel Perkoff, Crescent Sotheby's International Realty, (504) 669-2287.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
-
Is the world ready for Tesla's new domestic robots?
Talking Points The debut of Elon Musk's long-promised "Optimus" at a Tesla event last week has renewed debate over the role — and feasibility — of commercial automatons
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Kamala Harris walks 'tightrope' on Israel, Gaza
The Explainer She's committed to Israel's defense, and ending Palestinian suffering. Are both possible?
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Go where few have gone before, the icy wilds of Greenland
The Week Recommends The world's biggest island has been flying under the radar, until recently
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Kris Kristofferson: the free-spirited country music star who studied at Oxford
In the Spotlight The songwriter, singer and film-star has died aged 88
By The Week UK Published
-
Take an island-hopping trip around Brittany
The Week Recommends From neolithic monuments to colourful harbours, there is much to discover
By The Week UK Published
-
Why has Joker: Folie à Deux divided critics?
Talking Point The sequel to Joker is 'staggeringly inept' in its attempts to explore mental health issues – but Lady Gaga is 'magnetic'
By The Week UK Published
-